Singer Asake has often spoken about his mother and he ensured that she was present when he held his concert at the 02 Arena in London

His beautiful mother watched him as he performed before the mammoth crowd on Saturday, September 21

Several netizens were wowed when they spotted her at the venue, and her looks made them wonder about her age

Singer Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, made his mother proud as he invited her to his concert at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

As the Lonely At The Top crooner performed, the camera focused on his mother who moved her body gently to the rhythm of the music.

In the video shared by Teniola on X, she rocked a blue outfit with pink embellishments and a lilac-purple headwrap. Her beautiful and young look caught the attention of netizens.

While others admitted that Asake's mum would be feeling great about her son's success, others concentrated on how youthful she looked.

Asake speaks about his mother fondly and he noted that he got his stage name from her real name.

Watch the video of Asake's mum below:

Fans react to Asake's mum's video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Asake's mum at his concert.

@01_oluwakayode:

"May our parents be alive and in good health to witness our successes."

@altruist001:

"So sweet

@Tonyjay:

"This is beautiful to Watch."

@Gagadeyforyou:

"See as Mama fresh."

@lunguboiii:

"I pray our mom gets to see us in prosperities like this too."

@Pappyskraft:

"This thing about Moms, I don’t understand, I mean it’s always Mom when you’re successful, thinking about it too, if I become successful tomorrow, it will be Mom for me too cos I’ve lost my Dad. As a man, I’m scared cos for my kids, it might be Mom too. Life of a Man."

@IAmRicIbanga:

"The fact he uses his mum’s name is Top Tier.."

Asake and Wizkid perform at 02 Arena

Legit.ng earlier reported that Asake ensured that his fans had an exciting time as they attended his concert at the 02 Arena in London.

The Lonely At The Top crooner was on top of his game as he sang MMS with lyrics that touched on the lives of humans.

As he entertained his fans, his senior colleague and Grammy award-winning singer, Wizkid, showed up and added more flavour to the show.

