Social media commentator Daniel Regha has publicly criticised Nigerian singer Wizkid’s attempt at directing the music video for his song "Kese (Dance)," labeling it a subpar effort that failed to capture the song’s energy

Regha pointed out that the video lacked a cohesive theme, describing it as more of a basic performance video rather than a captivating visual narrative, despite Wizkid’s attempt to explore a new creative direction

This criticism aligns with Regha’s history of reviewing Wizkid’s work, including previous remarks on songs like "Money & Love" and "IDK," as well as his broader commentary on the singer’s career trajectory

Social media critic Daniel Regha has once again stirred conversation by aiming at Afrobeats superstar Wizkid, this time focusing on his music video directing skills.

In a post on X dated March 5, 2025, Regha expressed disappointment in Wizkid’s direction of the "Kese (Dance)" music video, a track from his recently released album Morayo. According to Regha, the video fell short of expectations, failing to match the energy of the song. He described it as a simplistic performance video rather than a well-crafted visual story, suggesting that Wizkid’s attempt to venture into a new creative lane did not succeed.

This critique was posted just days before March 7, 2025, aligning with Regha’s consistent pattern of offering unsolicited reviews of Nigerian artists’ work.

Daniel Regha Reacts To Wizkid's "Kese (Dance)" Music Video. Photo Credit: @wizkidayo/@danielregha Source: Twitter

Regha’s comments extended beyond the video’s content. He also took a swipe at Wizkid’s overall capability as a director, stating in a follow-up X post directed at video director TG Omori that Wizkid "doesn’t have the skills to become a music (video) director yet.” This blunt assessment underscores Regha’s tendency to provide detailed, often critical feedback on creative outputs in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

The "Kese (Dance)" video critique follows a pattern of Regha evaluating Wizkid’s efforts, as seen in prior posts where he called the "Money & Love" video visually clean but contextually lacking and the "IDK" video featuring Zlatan poorly produced with no memorable storyline.

Regha’s Detailed Assessment of "Kese (Dance)"

His description of Wizkid's attempt as a “simple performance video” suggests a lack of narrative depth or artistic innovation—elements he seems to prioritize in his critiques of music videos. This feedback adds to the ongoing discourse about Wizkid’s evolution as an artist, particularly as he branches into new roles like directing.

Fans reaction;

@Zayn_VXI said;

"No offense, but y’all want explosions and CGI for a song called Dance? Wiz kept it raw, cultural, and straight to the point—no distractions, just vibes. Not every video needs to look like a Marvel trailer. 🦅🔥"

@lifeinsolace said:

"Can we just appreciate things like that without so much analysis? I watched the video and I must commend him for not allowing the women to be naked, which seems to be the order of the day."

@ajmachala said;

"You and I know say your fingerling legs no go fit carry any dance step. Why you con dey stress yourself?"

@obaji_esq said;

This is same thing I said and they bashed me the video just doesn't give the vibe and the energy of the main song

@emzo_001 said;

"To be fair,I was kindof disappointed at the video too. It was screaming performing arts students while playing a song in the background. But the fact WizKid directed it is nice."

@mvbee_ said;

"Wizkid wey suppose don retire since"

@mc_pully said;

"He is just being himself and simple. He does that because its fun. Fans who love it will enjoy it."

Pattern of Regha’s Commentary on Wizkid

Daniel Regha’s remarks about "Kese (Dance)" are not an isolated incident but part of a broader pattern of commentary on Wizkid’s work. On March 29, 2023, Regha posted on X about the "Money & Love" video, criticising its inclusion of a smoking scene and its lack of relevance to the song’s love theme.

Social media critic Daniel Regha Critiques Wizkid's "Kese (Dance)" Music Video. Photo Credit: @wizkidayo/@danielregha Source: Twitter

Amidst the habit of blasting Wizkid's creative efforts, Daniel Regha has also commended the singer for songs like Kese “(Dance),” which he said is one of Wizkid's best songs in years.

Daniel Regha Reviews Wizkid's Album "Morayo"

Recall that in 2024, Regha provided a detailed critique of Wizkid’s Morayo album, which includes "Kese (Dance)."

He scored the project 3.5 out of 10, arguing that it prioritized quantity over quality with repetitive sounds and a lack of creative collaborations.

Regha suggested that Wizkid should have condensed it into a four-to-five-song EP rather than a full album.

