Daniel Regha has reacted to the new song Wizkid recently released as he shared his hot take about it and the style

In his post, he scored the song, and he tried to defend the reason for giving it such a mark while adding that he meant no offense

Fans were divided by the review, they promised to listen to the song again as they were encouraged by the score Regha gave to it

Social media influencer, Daniel Regha, has taken to X in his usual manner to review the new song released by Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid.

Legit.ng had reported that Billboard had announced the release date for Morayo. While the singer also hinted about the date he was going to release some songs off the album.

Reactions trail review of Wizkid's song by Daniel Regha. Photo credit@danielregha/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

After Kese was released, Regha noted that it was lyrically not a masterpiece. He added that Wizkid should have gone a little harder in the first verse, while the “Cana” reference in the second verse was completely unnecessary.

Regha appreciates Wizkid

Also in the post, Daniel Regha noted that the song had something different, and it doesn't have a lot of recycled lyrics.

He concluded that Kese was a song fans can easily gravitate towards, mostly because it has catchy sound and beats. He gave Wizkid's Kese five over ten.

Recall that Regha had reviewed songs from other artists in the past, including Davido ans Asake.

See the post here:

What fans said about Regha's review

Reactions have trailed the review made by Regha. Here are some of the comments below:

@carsblogerrrr

"Lyrically it's not a masterpiece truly, we keep hearing the same lyrics in all his song, using Davido 02 and 03 lyrics means he hears Davido old songs to write Kese Dance. I just love the beat, that’s what you get when Asake work with you, the beat was giving Asake. For me I"

@AbiolaAdebisi7:

"Why do you always talk down on people's hard work,whereas you don't have one either. It is well with you o."

@Bigmellbiz:

"First thing I had to do was check how many u scored him before even reading the post."

@funny_aquila:

"If person get 5/10 for class that mean say e pass. No be like the other guy weh get 1/10."

@kadmaye:

"Daniel Regha gave 5 over 10 for this wizkid song meaning the song make sense oh. Make I go listen Asap."

@AjMachalaa:

"For you to know “Cana” I am no longer surprise with your tweet."

@wizkidfc_:

"When you go enter studio give us 10/10? Dance dey for everybody sha. Even the dumb."

@tobijubril_:

"Daniel enter the studio and give us a 10/10 song."

@CollinsNBA88:

"You nor go Like enter studio?make you help am go hard for the first verse ozuor."

Daniel Regha tackles Davido

Legit.ng had reported that Regha had applauded Davido for saying artists like Psquare, and 2Baba paved way for him in the music industry.

However, he claimed that Davido lied in some of his statement, especially after saying people fainted at his show.

The social media critic said that Davido does not have the Michael Jackson star power, and he asked him for proof to back up his claim.

Source: Legit.ng