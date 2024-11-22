Nigerian online critic and social media commentator Daniel Regha has shared his take on Wizkid's new album Morayo

Morayo has been on everyone's lips since it dropped, but sadly, not all can have the same review about the body of work

Regha went online to give a detailed review, shared his observations, and also advised Wizkid on what to do

Nigerian social media commentator and critic Daniel Regha has done what he knows how to do best.

Regha took to his official Twitter page, where he shared his take on Wizkid's new album, Morayo, arguably one of the most anticipated of the year.

Morayo was released on Friday, November 22 and received widespread acceptance from fans and music lovers. However, Regha had to do his review and share it with the world, just like many suspected that he would

Daniel scored the project a 3.5 out of 10, saying it was quantity over quality. He continued by sharing that there were repetitive sounds and a lack of creativity in terms of collaborations and others.

He noted that Wizkid should have left it as an EP with four to five songs rather than a full album.

Regha wrote:

"Morayo" by Wizkid is a quantity over quality album, literally two songs divided into subparts. It might be a commercial success due to hype, but unf@rtunately it's n@t the album of the year people hope it will be. A lot of songs sound repetitive, with lyrics showing that it was produced with just Tiktok in mind as there's n@ spark, the track "Bend" is proves this."

How fans reacted to Daniel Regha's review

@_FemiFemo_:

"My Favorite Werey no fit disappoint😌."

@afc_dre:

"First time wey I agree with Daniel Regha."

@olorifeyikemi:

"You sound repetitive Daniel, you have same negative opinion abt everything. When are you going to give us a sensible opinion of the year Daniel?"

@IGsirdon:

"Daniel is right. Wizkid need to buckle up or simply leave music business. 3.5 is too much of a rating. @DanielRegha please listen again and adjust. No offense."

@BARRYDANEL:

"Omo your life don spoil aswear."

@Baggio2345:

"WIZKID thank you for delivering once again. Biggest bird."

Daniel Regha reviews Wizkid's Kese

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Daniel Regha reacted to Wizkid's new song and shared his hot take on it and the style.

In his post, he scored the song and tried to defend the reason for giving it such a mark while adding that he meant no offence.

Fans were divided by the review, they promised to listen to the song again as they were encouraged by the score Regha gave to it.

