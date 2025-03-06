Nigerian media personality Dadaboy Ehiz called out Daddy Freeze for his remarks on Sophia Egbueje’s Lamborghini, questioning if Freeze’s commentary was motivated by jealousy or relevance-seeking, sparking a heated online debate.

The controversy stems from Daddy Freeze’s claim that Sophia’s recently acquired Lamborghini wasn’t brand new, citing its 46,433-mile mileage, which fueled reactions from fans and celebrities alike.

Fans took to platforms like X to express mixed opinions, with some defending Sophia’s achievement and others siding with Daddy Freeze’s skepticism, highlighting the polarized nature of the discourse

The Nigerian entertainment scene is no stranger to drama, and the latest clash between Dadaboy Ehiz and Daddy Freeze over Sophia Egbueje’s Lamborghini has fans buzzing. On March 4, 2025, Ehiz, a popular media personality, publicly criticized Daddy Freeze for his comments about Sophia’s luxury car purchase. Ehiz, via his X account, said, “So we don’t have nothing else to do right now than to check peoples car Millage?"

The feud erupted after Sophia, a socialite known for her bold persona, showcased her new Lamborghini, only for Freeze to cast doubt on its prestige. Ehiz’s defense of Sophia suggests a deeper frustration with Freeze’s tendency to stir controversy, positioning this spat as more than just a car debate—it’s a clash of personalities.

Sophia’s journey to this moment has been anything but quiet. After a public fallout with Burna Boy, who she claimed promised her a Lamborghini that never came, she took matters into her own hands. Posting videos of the sleek vehicle with captions like, “My baby is here. As dem no buy am, I buy am,” Sophia framed her purchase as a triumph over adversity. However, Daddy Freeze’s remarks shifted the narrative, prompting Ehiz to step in as her vocal supporter.

What did Daddy Freeze say about Sophia Ejugbe's mileage?

The catalyst for this showdown was Daddy Freeze’s Instagram post on March 4, 2025, where he sarcastically congratulated Sophia on her Lamborghini. He wrote, “Congratulations, our new Lambo has 46,433 miles 🙏… yaaay we are winning!” This wasn’t just a casual observation—Freeze’s tone implied that the car’s mileage, equivalent to over 74,000 kilometers, undermined Sophia’s claim of a fresh, high-status purchase. Known for his outspoken critiques, Freeze positioned himself as a truth-teller, but his jab didn’t sit well with everyone. To Ehiz and Sophia’s supporters, it reeked of shade, an attempt to diminish her moment of pride.

Freeze’s history of stirring the pot added fuel to the fire. Whether it’s questioning celebrity wealth or challenging social norms, he thrives on controversy. This time, his focus on the car’s mileage—hardly a secret, as it was visible in Sophia’s posts—felt like a deliberate provocation. Ehiz’s reaction, calling out Freeze’s motives, suggests the latter’s comment was less about the car and more about staying relevant in a crowded media landscape.

Fans react to Dadaboy Ehiz's comment

@khriskubana1 said;

That’s the height of being a hater and a bitter person ! That dude has always been weird to me

@officialnakam said;

U even get luck say puna no get milage

@Garriaddict said;

Mr Freeze no get any shame

@AliyuOlami58344 said;

Very senseless human being . Lamborghini na Lamborghini

@callmeniceta_ said;

Omo the man d jobless gan for him to go extra miles on someone else property omo 😳

@belabo6 said;

That man too dey gba. I no fit ever respect am at all. Better peak fooling. Instead of you to be happy for people success, he will be finding how to bring them down.

@Twalz_ said;

That one get work? He appeals to his type too.

@lostboysliq said;

like nobody buys tear rubber in this country. around 40k mileage is a good deal

Sophia’s Lamborghini: New or Not?

The Lamborghini itself remains the centerpiece of this saga. Sophia Egbueje’s decision to flaunt the vehicle came after months of speculation tied to her Burna Boy drama. Her posts exuded confidence, but Daddy Freeze’s mileage revelation—46,433 miles—shifted the conversation. Was it a brand-new ride or a pre-owned flex?

Sophia’s backstory amplifies the stakes. After accusing Burna Boy of failing to deliver on a promise, her purchase was a statement of independence. Yet Freeze’s critique turned it into a referendum on authenticity, with Ehiz stepping up to challenge the narrative. The clash reflects broader tensions in celebrity culture—where achievements are celebrated but never without a microscope.

Burna Boy and Sophia’s Fallout

This isn’t the first time Sophia Egbueje has made headlines alongside big names. A story published on Legit.ng detailed her explosive fallout with Burna Boy.

According to the report, Sophia accused the Grammy winner of promising her a luxury car after an alleged romantic encounter, only to ghost her. The article captured her frustration and set the stage for her eventual purchase, which she framed as a personal victory.

While Daddy Freeze wasn’t part of that narrative, his recent comments tie into the same saga, with Ehiz now emerging as Sophia’s defender.

