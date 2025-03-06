Rising Nigerian star Fido has publicly distanced himself from Cidar Africa, the music company that propelled him to fame, claiming they contributed little to his success and accusing them of stealing from him

The singer’s statements have drawn sharp criticism from fans and music professionals, who argue that his dismissal of Cidar Africa’s role in his career is both ungrateful and inaccurate, reigniting debates about artist-marketer dynamics

Fido’s decision to disown his original team came after failed attempts to succeed with another label, raising questions about his future trajectory and the impact of this controversy on his growing fanbase

On March 6, 2025, Nigerian music sensation Awosika Olayemi Josiah, better known as Fido, set the internet ablaze with a bombshell claim that the music company that discovered him, Cidar Africa, did little to fuel his rise to stardom.

In a candid post on X (formerly Twitter), Fido asserted that music marketers like Cidar Africa create an illusion of indispensability, making artists feel reliant on them while pocketing profits.

"Joy no come again": Fans React as Fido Accuses a Music Company of Stealing From Him Photo Credit: @MrFidooooo Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

He wrote in Pidgin English, urging fellow artists to “shine your eyes.”

“Marketing company go make you feel like na them Dey help your life, whereas na you dey make money for them.”

The statement posted has since ignited a firestorm of reactions from fans and industry insiders alike.

Fido’s breakout hit Awolowo went viral under Cidar Africa’s marketing prowess, cementing his place in Nigeria’s competitive music scene. However, his latest comments suggest a deep rift, with the artist implying that the company turned against him once he asserted his independence. This bold disavowal has not gone unnoticed, as fans took to social media to express a mix of shock, disappointment, and support, while music marketers and executives fired back, defending their critical role in shaping his career.

What did Fido say?

Fido’s accusation that Cidar Africa exaggerated their contribution has struck a nerve. Music marketing professionals have also weighed in, emphasizing the behind-the-scenes work—promotion, distribution, and branding—that turned his raw talent into a household name.

Yet, Fido’s stance resonates with a subset of artists and fans who feel the industry often exploits creatives. His follow-up claim on Instagram Live on March 6, 2025, that his label wiped all revenue from his YouTube page, leaving him with nothing, has only deepened the controversy. This financial allegation adds a tangible layer to his grievances, suggesting a betrayal beyond mere credit disputes. The clash underscores a broader tension in the music world: the delicate balance of power between artists and the teams that amplify their voices.

Fido claimed Inner Circle, the company which handled his marketing and Cidar Africa, his former distributor, stole from him and collected 70% of his earnings.

Fido Accuses a Music Company of Stealing From Him Photo Credit: @MrFidooooo Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Reactions from the music company

Fido’s career trajectory adds complexity to the narrative. After Awolowo’s success, he ventured away from Cidar Africa, releasing Mr. Lover and an Awolowo remix with Heatwave Records. Both tracks flopped, forcing him to return to Cidar Africa, which then marketed his biggest hit yet, Joy Is Coming. This history weakens his argument for some, as critics note his struggles without the company’s support.

Still, Fido’s decision to sign a game-changing deal with EMPIRE via his imprint Oosha Records in February 2025 hints at a desire to reclaim control. This move, celebrated by his fanbase Oosha FC, positions him for global reach, but the current fallout with Cidar Africa could cast a shadow over his momentum. Will this controversy alienate the industry allies he needs, or will it rally fans to his cause?

Reactions from fans;

@GodstimeMordi said;

Joy no come again

@dancoded01 said:

This one never even stand, e don dey disrespect him helpers

@Osas_ThePlug said;

Those that put in the work will just be laughing. A walking red flag 🚩

@goodluck999_ said;

Lol all these upcoming artists and pride after small fame 😂

@john322226 said;

Love your songs but disappointed on this take tho..God use men. You’re on earth so why ignore the impact of the people that he used. We all know talent isn’t enough to blow in Nigeria.

@ManlikeTolaa said;

Person wey discover you make he no brag say na him discover you now that you sign for empire. Oya naw

@Adesyeyepaint_56 wrote;

As they're not willing to be transparent. Then you both are at a stalemate for now.

@anizzy01 said;

Funny how this good ranting doesn’t affect your talent or your music, so carry on we support u, I was with u on 800 followers, still with you here, speak 🗣️ ma fo! Joy is coming , who value u go chase u

Fido’s heartwarming moment with Wizkid

Before this storm, Legit.ng reported a heartwarming encounter between Fido and Wizkid in Lagos.

The piece detailed Fido meeting Afrobeats icon Wizkid at a Lagos club, where the two shared a warm embrace. Fans celebrated the moment, with some even suggesting a Joy Is Coming remix featuring Wizkid.

This viral clip, contrasting sharply with his current feud, highlights Fido’s potential to bridge divides and build bridges—ironic given his present battle with Cidar Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng