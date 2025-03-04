Raheem, one of the young sons of billionaire industrialist, Razaq Okoya, was a guest on Isbae U's podcast recently

The skit maker dragged him to filth over his music and his father's influence, he also sent him home to his father

However, fans supported Raheem as they spoke about his upbringing and praised his mother for doing as good work

A video has captured how skit maker Ismail Adebayo popularly known as Isbae U,'dealt' with Shade Okoya's son, Raheem, on his podcast, Curiosity Made Me Ask.

The young singer, who was called out over his attitude with an officer last year, was a guest on the show where he spoke about his music.

While introducing him, the podcaster called him the 001200 of music, and Raheem bragged in his response that he was the real 001.

Also commenting about Sireheem's song, Isbae U said that he was going to pray for the person, who composed the song for him.

While praying, Isbae U sent thunder to fire the person for writing such lyrics. However, Raheem replied that he wrote the song himself.

Isbae U sends Raheem home

Sharing his take about the Okoyas, the content creator asked if the billionaire industrialist was broke because his son has been seen everywhere promoting his music.

Isbae U also asked how Okoya could turn to a billionaire just be selling biros.

Raheem brags about his music

Also in the clip, Raheem, who danced joyfully at his father's birthday weeks ago, said that he was the future.

He lambasted Isbae U and disclosed that his intellect cannot comprehend the kind of music he makes.

Raheem also asserted that the Grammy was his goal when Isbae U commented that an award category should be specially created for him at the Headies.

See the video here:

Reactions trail Raheem's interview

Here are some of the comments below:

@unseriouslia reacted:

"Rich man pikin no need mad comeback, make he just dey laugh to every shade cos life soft gan."

@toyosiokunaiya2321 commented:

"I actually like this guy. He is very cool and I pray he does very well in whatever he chooses to do by God's grace.

@chantelles_m stated:

"I Love the Song, the Interviewer intended to embarass but it didn't work."

@kingg_timmy said:

"Someone will mistake it for a hit, baeu jorrr."

@oluseyiajayi8599 shared:

"Subomi mother really did a good job in raising so cool and calm and respective. Kudos to Sade Okoya."

@Badmusoluwatosin9815 said:

"Who else agrees this is one of the best episodes, I mean no back to back shades but Raheem's humility and maturity level in the way he replies say a lot... Respect to the Okoya's family."

