A video has shown how cross dresser, Bobrisky, reacted after he went on Isbae U's podcast, Curiosity Made Me Ask

In the clip, the skit maker introduced Bobrisky as an ex-convict and ex-money sprayer, which didn't go down well with the crossdresser

His response sparked reactions in the comment section as fans said they can't wait to watch the full recording

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has shown that he does not like the way his host, Adebayo Ridwan Bidemi, aka, Isbae U introduced him on his podcast.

The socialite, who recently regained his freedom was a guest on the skit maker's podcast, Curiosity Made Me Ask where the host, Isbae U introduced him as an ex-convict and ex-money sprayer.

In the viral video, Bobrisky flared up and asked if Isbae U was mad for calling him such names.

He also asked him who the ex-convict was, and the content creator couldn't utter a word again.

Recall that Isbae U had also invited some celebrities to his podcast, who showed their grievance after they were asked some questions they were not comfortable with.

Reactions trail Bobrisky's response

Netizens shared their view about Bobrisky's response. Here are some of the comments below:

@the_real_tobe_official:

"This is real trouble."

@tonyeabigailofficial:

"Our mummy of Lagos."

@spice_girl_2407:

"isbae_u hold on, is that not an inmate uniform you put on."

@kunle2comic:

"Bobrisky you must sue the person that help you do this make up o."

@deejayslimzy31:

"Bae u why u no use filter na."

@iam_geminikay:

"Shim forget to use filter today abi d Mary Kay no gum."

@ife_luv12:

"This episode is sold out already."

@frankedoho:

"Bobrisky go beat you today. "

@malvinphotography:

"Bae U na werey, him wear Prison Inmate uniform to interview Bob."

Source: Legit.ng