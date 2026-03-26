Adekunle Gold and his wife, Simi, have released a snippet of their new song amid divorce rumours

A few weeks ago, the couple was said to have drifted apart, and a supposed divorce certificate surfaced online

The lyrics of their song got fans talking as they sent a message to critics, telling them to mind their business

Nigerian singing couple Adekunle Kosoko, better known as Adekunle Gold, and his wife, Simisola, have continued to reaffirm their love amid divorce rumours.

A few weeks ago, the couple was rumoured to have ended their marriage of many years, with a purported divorce certificate trending online.

Reactions as Adekunle Gold, Simi quash divorce rumours with love song. Photo credit@adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

They later made their first public appearance together when they both sighted the moon before Ei-ElFotr, an event celebrated a few days ago.

In a new development, Adekunle Gold shared a snippet of their upcoming song, in which they both sang together.

Adekunle Gold and Simi’s lyrics trend

On her part, Simi stated that after her husband, it will also be her husband. She added that Adekunle Gold was the one she chose, and only God can take away what He has given them. She also said that their love is sweet, making her heart full of joy.

Reacting, Adekunle Gold called his wife “my baby, omo lan,” reaffirmed his love for her, and teased that she should not be surprised if he buys her a Bentley.

Adekunle Gold shares snippet of song with Simi. Photo credit@daekunlegold

Source: Instagram

Recall that after the fake divorce certificate circulated, both Adekunle Gold and Simi reacted through their management, confirming that they were still a couple but had been keeping a low profile until they saw the moon together.

Fans taunt critics over the video.

Fans of the couple taunted critics, urging them to watch and listen to the song to see that the couple is still together.

They told haters to “go to hell” while praising the new track, eagerly requesting its release, and commenting that they already knew the lyrics.

Here is the Instagram video and song below:

Reactions of fans to Adekunle Gold's video

Fans shared the tweet about the couple as they sent memos to the crioticsHere are comments below:

@mosun345_4 stated:

"I hope this post reaches those mumu Facebook people."

@sethlaundrylagos shared:

"Only God fit take wetin God give us, and that’s on period."

@omowunmi_mt commented:

"I love the new hit, my favorite people."

@_.shuqroh reacted:

"Twitter people I hope u all have peace now."

@big_dike1 wrote:

"Haters go to hell. This love strong pass, Samson."

@catlyrex wrote:

"Another banger, AG no dey miss, Big Fish and Sweet Fish don give us anoda."

Deja sings for dad on his 37th birthday.

Legit.ng also reported that Deja celebrated her father's 37th birthday, especially in January.

The singer marked his day on January 28th, and his wife and daughter made him feel special on that day.

Simi shared a lovely video of the little girl singing a birthday song to him. The video also showed other fun moments the family had together. Simi took to the caption of the post to pen a sweet note to her man as she called him romantic names.

Source: Legit.ng