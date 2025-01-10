Daniel Regha has made his reaction known over the step taken by the police about Okoya's sons and a police officer

The musician and his brother were sighted at an event where they gave an officer of the law wades of cash to hold for them

The police later arrested the officer who were seen in the video and left the billionaire's children alone

Social media activist, Daniel Regha, has reacted to the arrest of a police officer seen with two Okoya's children at an event a few days ago.

Legit.ng had reported that a video of Okoya's sons, Raheem and Wahab Okoya, at an event had surfaced online. In the clip, the young men gave an officer bundles of naira to hold for them.

The officer was later arrested and Okoya's children were spared. Reacting to that move, Regha blasted the Nigerian police force. He asked questions to know why they were biased in their judgement.

Regha asked if Raheem and Wahab were above the law if they have not been arrested just like the police officer.

The critic, who had called out some celebrities in the past, tagged the police official handle in his post. He asked if he must remind the law enforcement agency of Section 21 of the CBN Act (2007) which condemns the spraying of naira notes.

According to him, the billionaire's children sprayed the noted at the event.

Daniel Regha involves the EFCC

In his post, Daniel Regha also tagged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission's handle to the post.

Unlike before that, Regha would drag celebrities and many will disagree with him, many of his fans applauded his tweet and supported his move.

Reactions trail what Daniel Regha in post

Netizens react to the post made by the social media critic about the Okoya's sons. Here are some of the comments below:

@MagnificentKin6:

"Well said."

@queen_hassie:

"In this our country? You way know say wealth is above the law in Naija."

@UnitedPikin:

"Law is for the poor not for the rich."

@Oyee010402:

"You sabi pass law? No go warm eba chop."

@HarryAgada:

"The rich always go scot free in Nigeria."

@Johnnyharrt:

"The Okoya brothers thinking they're above the law just because Daddy's a billionaire? having a rich dad doesn't grant you immunity from the law. And spraying Naira notes? That's just a fancy way of saying we're flaunting our wealth while disregarding the law. "

@KingsleyIyamu6

"Some people are above the law in Nigeria. The reason is called money."

@askiaz__:

"The same reason Bobrisky was kept somewhere, sorry arrested."

@abassolamii:

"There’s no law in Nigeria."

@Kramz_10z:

"Let’s not forget Bob didn’t got arrested and got sentenced for this same crime but never went to prison (allegedly). How that story going now? I ain’t heard nothing since."

Daniel Regha speak about Wizkid's Kese

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Regha also gave a review of Wizkid's hit song Kese after it was released.

The critic scored the song and said that he meant no offence with what he said about it.

Fans were divided by the review, they promised to listen to the song again as they were encouraged by the score Regha gave to it.

