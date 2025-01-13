Billionaire businesswoman, Shade Okoya, was sighted at her husband's birthday party having a fun time with her children

In the video making the rounds online, she was seen with her children dancing and vibing seriously to Davido's song

Observant fans shared their take about their action as they asked several questions in the comment section

Shade Okoya has been captured dancing and have fun during her husband's 85th birthday, which took place recently.

Legit.ng had reported that the billionaire's wife and her family had staged a lavish 85th birthday celebration for the billionaire, which was well attended by many celebrities.

Fans react to Shade Okoya, children's display. Photo credit@shade.okoya

In a video making the rounds online, the fashion icon was seen with her children on the dance floor with Davido.

They were all in a happy mood as they vibed with the singer to his hit songs on the dance floor.

The boys raised their hands in the air just like their mother and were showing off some dance steps in the viral recording.

Fans react to Okoya's video

The recording didn't go down well with many fans, who reacted to what the children were doing at their father's birthday.

Many asked questions on why the boys were still walking free when the officer holding a bundle of cash for them at the party was already arrested.

A few others were curious to know if truly the boys were invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

See the video here:

Reactions trail video of Shade Okoya, children

Netizens reacted to the viral video of Shade Okoya and her children at their father's birthday. Here are some of the comments below:

@hoodtrendstips:

"In this life, just get money."

@cfc_gee_:

"Why haven't they been arrested yet?"

@al_exander__:

"The boys are so unbothered."

@mayorzee7:

"Even EFCC Get Price For This Nigeria. The only key you need to do and undo in Nigeria is money."

@powerchibueze:

"Una Dey waste una time to get the son arrested."

@propsbank:

"EFCC & Police is for torturing he poor, while ICPC is how the elite throw jabs at each other."

@philkikis:

"I will never feel down or look low of myself because of other people's doings lol!!! everyone has got their time, moreover who knows what they doing behind closed doors?"

@Obidenietdaniel:

"These guys suppose to be arrested for naira mutilation. Anyways Happy 85th birthday to their dad! God bless his new age."

@Amy_beke:

"Aren’t they supposed to be in detention?"

@Abbietrends:

"I thought they arrested the boys."

@dammiedammie35:

"May I know why you thought so."

Daniel Regha reacts to Okoya's son's saga

Legit.ng had reported that the social media critic couldn't keep calm after an officer was arrested and the Okoya sons left alone.

The musician and his brother were sighted at an event, where they gave an officer of the law wades of cash to hold for them. The police later arrested the officer who were seen in the video.

Regha quoted the constitution and questioned the police about their move.

