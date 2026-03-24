A video of Davido and Wizkid’s DJ, Tunez, has surfaced online amid the feud between the two singers

Wizkid and Davido have been at odds for a while, and the conflict has extended to some of their aides, including DJ Tunez and Israel DMW

The way the two greeted each other at an event has sparked reactions and comments from fans

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has linked up with an aide of his arch-enemy, Ayodeleji Balogun, DJ Michael Babatunde Adeyinka, aka DJ Tunez.

The two music stars have not been on good terms for some time, and their feud has involved exchanging words online.

Reactions as Davido, Wizkid’s personal DJ Tunez link up with Davido. Photo credit@davido/@djtunez

Source: Instagram

Some of their aides and associates, including DJ Tunez and Israel DMW, were also dragged into the conflict, with DJ Tunez previously criticising Davido over a past video.

In a video circulating online, Davido was at a Puma event when he spotted DJ Tunez and went to hug him.

The way Davido embraced Tunez showed he harbored no resentment toward the disc jockey despite the ongoing feud.

Davido was all smiles during the exchange, and the two shared pleasantries before Davido continued on his way. The “Aiye” crooner even held onto DJ Tunez for a while before letting go as he left the venue.

Fans praise Davido over video with Wizkid’s personal DJ, Tunez. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Fans share thoughts on viral video

Reacting to the video, fans praised Davido as a cheerful person who loves unconditionally.

They noted that most of the drama between the celebrities happens online, fueled by fan rivalries between 30BG and Wizkid FC.

Some fans also observed that DJ Tunez’s body language suggested he was not entirely eager to hug Davido.

Recall that a few months ago, DJ Tunez was seen at an event enjoying one of Davido’s hit songs.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions over Davido and Tunez's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the video of the singer and the disc jockey. Here are comments below:

@typistapple commented:

"Davido love na follow come."

@richard_shindes said:

"That's maturity, mehn. The fact that his principal is having beef with Davido doesn't mean say him too go carry am."

@ mr_xasy reacted:

"You people online are the ones beefing, not these guys."

@beatzbymz commented:

"I pity both 30BGs and FCs wey Dey always fight for people wey love themselves behind closed doors."

@franklinlatt_manager shared:

"This has to be an old video, coz tunez don run mouth of late wella."

@otp_exclusive said:

"Davido na better guy no capping, but those boys he carries around are the ones that do too much ....I remain FC for life."

Daniel Regha drags Wizkid over Davido

Legit.ng had reported that the media personality had tackled singer Wizkid for insulting his colleague Davido and demeaning his talent.

Wizkid had called Davido a wack singer and described him as a bingo, as he planned to release a song from his upcoming album.

Daniel said that what Wizkid did was disrespectful, and added that the Essence crooner was destroying his legacy in a bid to chase clout.

Source: Legit.ng