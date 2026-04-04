An observant Nigerian man has reacted to an emerging video of OPM's Aboy eating while his newlywedded wife guided him

Aboy, also referred to as Elijah Chibuzor, is the adopted autistic son of Omega Power Ministries (OPM) founder, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, who got married on March 29

The man who saw the video shared what he observed about the autistic man and his wife, sharing that the woman would enjoy

A wave of controversy has hit social media following the wedding of Aboy, the autistic adopted son of Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM).

A few days after the wedding, Aboy was seen eating while his wife guided him on how to feed himself and use cutlery.

A man who watched a video of Aboy eating with wife's guidance shares observation. Photo: alama Daniel

Source: Facebook

The marriage between Aboy and the woman went viral online and ignited heated discussion, with many observers expressing joy over the union while others questioned some aspects of the arrangement and shared differing opinions.

Monetary gifts and other mouth-watering gifts were awarded to the woman for agreeing to marry the autistic man.

Man shares observation of Aboy and wife

Identified on Facebook as Alama Daniel, the man shared what he noticed about the video of Aboy and his wife while he was eating.

The post was captioned:

"Jesus Christ____Truly There’s Nothing Too Hard For God To Do. Mr. Aboy Chibuzor Can Now Feed Himself, He Is Now Holding A Spoon Comfortably. Can You Guys Also See His Composure? God Has Really Turn Things Around For Good For This Woman.

"She Will Enjoy Aboy o….. Fresh Bl()()D. This Marriage Is Divine!"

See his Facebook post below:

Reactions trail man's observation of Aboy's video

Alista Ameh said:

"For all those complaining about why the woman is posting everything online, please note that this is an online marriage and we the online people need to know virtually everything to be sure that Aboy is okay."

Favorite Voke Hardtuth said:

"I hope some of you ignorants ones especially those taking their wives for granted Can learn from this, this man could ha easily get a nanny, a babysitter, nurse or full-time caregiver but one thing you should note is this is ones will go a life their lives somewhere one day and they will resign but you see a wife her life is certain and it's forever with her husband until Christ comes so those people who have big mouth to question this man's actions about getting him a wife lacks understanding. He just got him a forever caregiver especially if the woman is really who she claims to be."

Miracle Nonye said:

"Seriously I love what I'm seeing from the couple."

The marriage between an autistic man and his new wife sparks controversy online. Photo: alama Daniel

Source: Facebook

In a related story, the woman who married the autistic man opened up about the reason behind her decision.

Apostle Chibuzor shares changes in autistic man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere of Omega Power Ministry has shared what changed about his autistic adopted son.

He posted a picture of the couple a day after the wedding and shared what he observed about the newlywed man.

While some people criticised the woman, others stormed the comments section to offer congratulatory messages.

Source: Legit.ng