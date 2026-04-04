A billboard poster, which was said to have the photo of VeryDarkMan, has reportedly been taken down at UNIZIK junction

A Nigerian youth who witnessed the moment it was taken down took to social media to share a video, triggering reactions online

The poster removal comes days after Blord's incarceration amid his ongoing case with VeryDarkMan, and Barrister Chidera Divine Ebimnamaonye has shared with Legit.ng the next steps Blord could take

Amid Blord's remand at the Kuje Correctional Centre, a billboard poster allegedly having the photo of self-acclaimed online police VeryDarkMan, whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse, has been reportedly taken down.

Businessman Blord, real name Linus Williams Ifejirika, was remanded at Kuje Correctional Centre on Wednesday, April 1, following his arraignment at the Federal High Court in Abuja over charges brought against him by VeryDarkMan, which included criminal conspiracy, impersonation, and unauthorised use of identity.

A poster carrying VeryDarkMan's image has reportedly been taken down. Photo Credit: Livinus Nwosu Foundation, Verydarkblackman, Linus Williams

Source: Facebook

Blord, before his incarceration, had mounted a billboard poster with VeryDarkMan's image as their feud deepened and spiralled out of social media bants.

VeryDarkMan: Video of billboard poster removal

In a Facebook video shared on April 4, Livinus Nwosu showed the moment the billboard poster was removed.

"The billboard is gone. Omo! See the billboard o. The billboard don go. See the billboard o, them don remove am. The billboard has gone down o," Livinus, a Ratel Movement member could be heard exclaiming in the background of the video.

Before now, Livinus had a clash with Blord when he vowed and attempted to remove the billboard poster with VeryDarkMan's image.

Fidelis Ozuawala, a Facebook user, shared pictures of the billboard poster removal on his verified handle, revealing that the location it was taken down from was the busy UNIZIK junction. A part of Fidelis' Facebook post read:

"...Unizik Junction, which was short for Nnamdi Azikiwe University Junction, has been left with even more shock as they too never believed that a certain Billionaire will hurriedly yank off the Billboard for whatever reason.

"This Billboard had a facelift less than 2weeks ago, so it wasn’t expired.

"This is coming shortly after a rift, of what the general populace termed “P00r man pikin don send Billionaire to Prison”.

"What next is scheduled to be removed? The Ratel Abi Ratels app?"

Barrister shares legal steps for Blord

When quizzed about the next steps Blord could take while in remand and how long the process could realistically take, the founder of Pure Legal Solicitors, Barrister Chidera Divine Ebimnamaonye, told Legit.ng:

"He should apply for bail at the court through his lawyer to enable him to leave the correctional centre.

"It can take between a month, or more."

A billboard poster with VeryDarkMan's image was reportedly taken down in Anambra. Photo Credit: Linus Williams, Verydarkblackman

Source: Facebook

Watch the video below:

Blord: Reactions trail billboard poster removal

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the billboard poster removal below:

EcheGod Divine said:

"Who instructed them to remove that Billboard abeg make them fix it back Biko i no need wahala if blord comes out fromkuje he go vex cause waiting. Carry him go prison dey don remove m people go think he no be man again."

Boluwa Blessed said:

"Medicine after death, let it be on the record that poor man pikin send billionaire to prison, some bori shout power."

Olatoye Segun said:

"But na 6 month Blord pay for now... And na only him can bring it down ... Wetin dey happen."

Emmanuel Michael said:

"I thought he said nobody can make him remove it until six month that even after six months he will renew it. Nonsense he's now learning new things."

Si Pee said:

"I thought he said na only president fit tell am to bring the billboard down."

Cece Mykeals said:

"Shey the Money he use for the Billboard he for dash me make I use chop life small."

Ify Okoli said:

"He thought it was a joke before. Thinking his SAN will bring him out immediately."

Blord: Eyewitness recounts what happened in court

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an eyewitness named Ositadinma had narrated what allegedly happened to Blord in court.

On Wednesday, VeryDarkMan made a video informing the public that a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the remand of Blord at the Kuje Correctional Centre.

The ruling came after his arraignment on charges of criminal conspiracy, impersonation, and unauthorised use of the identity belonging to VeryDarkMan. Out of respect for VeryDarkMan, Ositadinma stated that he would refrain from sharing details with the public that VeryDarkMan didn't give in his earlier video confirming Blord's incarceration ruling.

Source: Legit.ng