Portable has made a video to lash out at his colleague, Zlatan Ibile over a song he just sang about Zazu

The controversial singer said that Zlatan said that money does not fit him and the lyrics did go down well with him

Instead of fans to support Portable, many of them said what Zlatan stated about Zazu was the truth

Embattled singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, also known as Portable, has resumed dragging his colleague, Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, better known as Zlatan Ibile.

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had claimed that Zlatan was the reason his relationship with Davido went sour.

Portable calls Zlatan Ibile betrayer.

In a video made to welcome his fans to March, the Zeh Nation boss called his colleague a goat for singing that money does not fit him.

Portable also asserted that Zlatan Ibile does not feed him, and he has never bought clothes from him without making payment.

The Akoi Grace crooner called Zlatan Ibile an unfortunate person. He claimed that the singer's glory has been locked him in a cupboard, as he does not have hit songs again.

Portable speaks on betrayal

Speaking on how Zlatan Ibile betrayed his colleagues, Portable claimed that the singer's friend, Rahman Jago ventured into fashion business and Zlatan Ibile followed suit by doing the same business.

Portable speaks about later Mohbad.

Portable also alleged that Zlatan Ibile had claimed that some people killed Mohbad, however, the court has acquitted the people he named as suspect.

He further declared that Zlatan Ibile pushed his friend to the place where he was killed.

Here is the video below:

Reactions trail Portable's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans below:

@ja.sper4040 reacted:

"Some of u just saying nonsense ehn. It’s like someone will insult him online u guys will not caution that person but when portable respond back. Oh now he’s wrong . Some of u ehn are so dense."

@only1lassfagers commented:

"Enu buruku yi noni. Instead make you know as you go take unite with all em your colleagues, You don start to Dey cap again, Na why them dey avoid you. Happy Ramadan."

@chad_sharon said:

"Money no fit azazu Shey na truth zlatan_ibile."

@mkin_g80 stated:

"E no go spoil fr zlantan, this 1 pain the werey enter bonee sweet me die."

@gaskia_youngwayne shared:

"Na song u suppose drop make una use the trend promote una self song."

"Shey he lie ni? Na truth."

"Shey he lie ni? Na truth."

@billz.osha9 said:

"Portablebaeby bro you be like all those Aboki way day pick iron."

@121amama wrote:

"You done start again no worry ur 2 portion of rice still de wait for u."

Ashabi Simple's blood pressure rises over Portable

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ashabi Simple was affected by the ordeal that her husband was passing through. The singer was declared wanted by the police over the assault of some Ogun state officials.

In a video on her Instagram story, she was with someone believed to be a nurse who checked her blood pressure and raised concerns.

