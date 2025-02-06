Speed Darlington shared a short video from his long awaited diss track which he promised his fans a few weeks ago

In the recording, he used a female as his dancer and his fans had to react to how the lady looked

He also threw shade at 'Longface' in the track, fans laughed and aired their views about the lyrics of the song

Controversial Nigerian singer, Darlington Okoye better known as Speed Darlington, has finally released his long awaited diss track which he promised his fans a few weeks ago.

Legit.ng had reported that Speed Darlington had shared the amount he was willing to part with as he planned a new diss track.

In the video of the track shared by the Baby Oil crooner, he spoke about his prison experience and asked a question from Longface.

He remarked that he was taken to the underground, but he came out with a banger. He seemingly called different names of cells prisoners were kept at correctional centers.

Speed Darlington uses lady as dancer

In the recording, the music star used a female as his pole dancer. Many of his fans commented about the lady and called her a mother of two.

According to Speed Darlington's fans, the lady has a big tummy, as if she had given birth to more than a child. They questioned his choice and made suggestions.

Artists who have diss tracks

A few Nigerian artists have released diss tracks to tackle their arch-enemies in the past. Portable recently dissed Asake over his Grammy loss.

Asake also released a song, Military to reply Portable. The likes of Eedris Abdulkareeem, Mode 9, 2Baba and a few other Nigerian singers have released diss tracks to drag their warring partners.

See the video here:

What fans said about Speed Darlington's song

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the new song released by Speed Darling. Here are some of the comments below:

@realestmimi_willy:

"Award winning superstar with madd lines! Banger."

@chidoski____:

"As a man try work very hard make your daughter no end up like this one on this video."

@kenheady:

"You went to daddy, came back with a trophy!."

@big_ajibo:

"This dancer na mother of two."

@awohsneh:

"If your name na long face, come tell us."

@jogo6060:

"You went to daddy come back with a trophy...Ur lawyer did wel on this music."

@healthertainer:

“You got lyrically better and intentional with your words rhyming. The song enter. Make we no lie make we no thief."

@kingjamescfr:

"U sure say no be this dancer pikin dey make this video."

Speed Darlington's diss track top chart

Legit.ng had reported that Speed Darlington had released a diss track titled Baby Oil, weeks after calling out Burna Boy in the wake of Diddy's arrest.

The song did so well that it broke a record on Spotify and fans praised him for the effort.

The singer had asked Burna Boy how many bottles of baby oil Diddy used on him, and he was arrested after that.

