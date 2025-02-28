An X user, Benny, has reacted to the demand socialite Sophia Egbueje made from Burna Boy in exchange for bedroom activities

He dragged her to filth while sending his support and love to the singer over the lady's claims, he also showed a video of Burna Boy's Lamborghini

A few fans also stated that Burna Boy has not given his dear mother such an expensive ride, not to talk of giving it to a girl

Socialite Sophia Egbueje has faced the wrath of fans over her demand from Nigeria singer, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

Legit.ng had reported that news made the rounds that Burna Boy allegedly promised Sophia Egbueje a Lamborghini in exchange for bedroom favours. Some celebrities reacted to the news and aired their opinion about it.

Social media user sends message to Sophia Egbueje. Photo cresdit@burnaboygram/@sophisegbueje

Source: Instagram

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, social media influencer Benny dragged Sophia Egbueje to filth for demanding for a Lamborghini.

According to him, the singer, who gave one of his trusted aides a Tesla truck last year, has not bought a Lamborghini for his mother, not to talk of giving such to a lady.

He shared a video of how Burna Boy was taking care of one of his Lamborghinis and claimed that the singer cherished the car a lot.

Benny continues to drag Sophia Egbueje

In several posts, the social media influencer continued to drag Egbueje. He used a video of an interview granted by Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike to mock Egbueje.

Fans laugh at Sophia Egbueje after alleged demand from Burna Boy. Photo credit@sophisegbueje

Source: Instagram

In the recording, Wike was asked a question, and he confronted the interview and insisted that he didn't mention any date he made any promise to anyone.

Benny also asserted that Egbueje would have to use her backside to maintain the car if she ever gets it.

See the post here:

What fans said about Benny's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post made by Benny. Here are some of the comments below:

@benny stated:

"Even mama Burna never get lambo yet. I just think am again. omo, that girl really get mind o."

@FadaChristmas_ reacted:

"But rating your toto to that extent takes mad audacity! Not even a first class follower in Miami would rate that high. Most Naija girls are just addicted to ripping with their toto, but the reality is toto na water for men of power."

@benny shared:

"You wan use backsideBenny continues to drag Sop collect brand new lamborghini. Lagos girls no dey even fear atall. which kind exchange rate be that."

@DayGenius__ wrote:

"Burna for give am… maybe the obough wasn’t as premium as she promised."

Rare video of Burna Boy's garage surfaces online

Legit.ng had reported that a video had shown what Burna Boy spends his hard-earned money on.

Many were not surprised after seeing the fleet of cars in his garage, as the singer was never a loud or flamboyant man.

Rather, he has been buying different whips worth billions of naira. In the recording, he had up to twenty cars of different colours and brands. Lamborghini, Mercedes-Benz and other models were seen parked neatly in the car park.

Source: Legit.ng