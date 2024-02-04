Burna Boy has become the only African artist to be featured on the cover of the 2024 Grammy Awards playlist

The award ceremony is taking place on Sunday , February, 2024 at the Crypto.com Arean in Los Angeles

Fans have taken to the comment section to hail the singer whose image came first among other international stars on the cover playlist

Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, has shown that he is indeed the giant of Africa as seen in what he just achieved.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer bagged some nominations at the 2024 Grammy Awards taking place in February.

In a new development, the Grammy Award winner has emerged the only African artist to be featured on the cover of the 2024 Grammy playlist.

Burna Boy becomes only African artist to grace the cover of Grammy 2024 playlist. Photo credit @burnaboygrm

Burna Boy's picture comes first

As seen on the 2024 Grammy playlist, Burna Boy's image was the first on the cover which was followed by other international superstars across the world.

This did not come as a surprise because the recording academy made a shout-out to the singer a few months ago.

In the good piece written by the organisers of the prestigious award, it was stated that Burna Boy was the biggest Afrobeat star in the whole world.

See the Grammy playlist cover here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the cover of the Grammy 2024 playlist. Here are some of the comments below:

@onlyemson:

"@Giant of Africa."

@_tomi_lola_:

"Shey make them carry all of us put for cover, because na only African artist get GRAMMYs."

@his_execellcy1290:

"Assurance of getting the award."

@cash_on_god_jnr':

"We know the winner already."

@chinny_baeby:

"Odogwu for a reason."

@carsbloggerrrr:

"Them fit use you do cover picture make them still no give you anything pbuy! OBO must win today oh!"

@oluwamike55:

"Davido go win."

@sexyvictory7':

"30bgs Abeg make Una take the mic and explain why them didn’t put Davido there but Burna Boy."

@verified_sidechick:

"God please let dream comes true."

@og.temitayo:

"Him deserve more than what him is getting , let’s all show some love to Burna always come through for our country."

Burna Boy and Davido sit close

Legit.ng had reported that Davido and Burna Boy are to sit next to each other at the 2024 Grammy.

A video of the sitting arrangement ahead of the award on February 4, 2024, was sighted online.

The two are to sit a table apart during the award ceremony.

