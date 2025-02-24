Nigerian TikTok influencer Oloba Salo, whose real name is Ojesanmi Afeez has given an update about his health regarding his gunshot injury

Recall that the social media personality got shot in the leg by unknown men while he was out on the Island

In a new TikTok Live post, Oloba Salo shared a touching update about his situation, generating reactions from fans

Nigerian social media users have reacted to a new post by TikTok influencer Oloba Salo, whose real name is Ojesanmi Afeez.

Recall that reports hit the internet on October 10, 2024, that popular skit maker Salo was shot by some men who were armed with guns.

Oloba Salo went live on TikTok to share some news about the condition of his leg. Credit: @funnyhorje

The news resulted in an online pandemonium as many feared for the life of the 26-year-old youngster. Weeks later, he came back online to share an update with his fans, letting them know that he was now doing okay.

However, a recent development online, saw Oloba Salo give a totally different update from what his fans were expecting from him.

According to him:

"He is now paraluzed and cannot walk againa s a result of the gunshot injusty sustained in his lge".

Watch the video here:

It will be recalled that top Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham went online to stress Salo's bestie Tunde Perry's point about the TikToker's health.

His bestie went on TikTok to share that N12 million was deposited for Salo's treatment after he got shot and was rushed to the hospital.

Many doubted his claims, but Toyin Abraham came forward to confirm Tunde's statement, adding that it cost a lot more.

Oloba Salo has given an update about his health and gunshot injury. Credit: @funnyhorje

Reactions to Salo's health update

Read some reactions compiled by Legit.ng below:

@wizayo001 said:

"Why you go Dey compare yourself with yinka ayefele,he get money pass you 😂."

@tuwakayode said:

"His message is mixed with sad and happy reaction."

@o_layemi said:

"Which one is mouth put him shii that some ppl are saying on CS. Are we normalising shooting people that abuse us now or what exactly ? They didn’t beat him o, like some ppl carried gun illegally to Kpai someone and we are talking about mouth? Omo, the world is going cr@zy!!"

@nikkie_shugar said:

"Omo this life no matter how u think u big ‘e Shey jeje’’ life no get pity @ all 😩."

@fathom_ohoh1:

"😂😂Omoo this is sad and funny at the same time."

@lilygucci670:

"U Dey trust salo abi make people’s pity am to send money."

@tommybomb_official said:

"Una sure say this boy no Dey whine una cos whining full that TikTok live."

@chris017._ said:

"That y e good make person no dey talk too much 😢 omo God dey wit u."

Video of Salo requesting security

In a previous report by Legit.ng, an update emerged on social media after TikTok star Oloba Salo allegedly got shot during a robbery attack.

The online sensation's video surfaced on social media requesting security details to move around with him.

The video of Salo asking for security made the rounds on social media and drew the attention of Nigerians.

