Nigerian singer Wizkid recently showed love to his junior colleague, Reekado Banks, on social media

The Star Boy stormed Reekado Banks’ newly opened lounge in Lagos, Above Lifestyle, and videos went viral

Wizkid’s presence at Reekado Banks’ lounge came after the Star Boy insulted him on social media in 2020 during the heat of the EndSARS protest

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, popularly called Wizkid, recently supported Ayoleyi Solomon, aka Reekado Banks’ new business.

The two music stars seemed to have finally moved on from their past issues with Wizkid showing love to Reekado Banks by visiting his newly opened lounge in Lagos, Above Lifestyle.

Nigerians react to video as Wizkid visits Reekado Banks' newly opened lounge, Above Lifestyle. Photos: @wizkidayo, @wizkidnews, @reekadobanks

In a series of videos posted online, Wizkid was seen arriving at Reekado Banks’ lounge with Shallipopi. Reekado was at the entrance to receive them, and the Ozumba Mbadiwe crooner hugged the Star Boy.

Other parts of the video showed Wizkid walking into the lounge and checking out the place before taking his seat and having a drink while chatting with Reekado Banks.

How Wizkid blasted Reekado Banks in 2020

Recall that the relationship between Wizkid and Reekado Banks hit the rocks in 2020 after the Star Boy shared tweets calling his junior colleague a fool for promoting the song they did together in the heat of the EndSARS protests at the time.

Reekado Banks had tweeted:

“Out of control, gbedu must drop. This one with my brother @wizkidayo “Omo Olomo” midnight dropping. still on the matter!!! #EndSWAT #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality.”

In response to his tweet, Wizkid wrote:

“Delete this dude! Can’t believe you are even doing this at a time like this. Old song! #endsars fool!”

This heated response from Wizkid caused drama at the time with netizens noting that the Star Boy was unnecessarily harsh with his words to Reekado Banks.

Reekado used to be one of Don Jazzy's signees. On December 7, 2018, he left Mavin Records after his five-year stint with them.

Years after Wizkid insulted Reekado Banks, singer visits his new lounge. Photos: @wizkidayo

Reactions as Wizkid storms Reekado Banks’ lounge

The viral videos of Wizkid at Reekado Banks’ newly opened lounge raised a series of comments from Nigerians:

Stanley_6_to_6 said:

“The music they sing 2020 will drop now.”

Y00n.chun said:

“I think say reekado banks say him no like wiz 😂😂 na wa o.”

Pacman0309 said:

“@y00n.chun na wizzy enter am first that time before him talk him own , dem don put that aside . Na him lounge wizzy dey . So it’s all love.”

Ayubaawesome_tv wrote:

“If @portablebaeby get sense na like this you supposed dey run your odogwu bar , not by packing egberos full your bar , shame wear me face cap for public toilet for you 😢 I like u portable, but I need to bant u make u for get sense.”

Presh_pr said:

“ThankGod Reek and Wiz are good. Now we should be expecting that Covid gbedu.”

Wizkidupdates__ said:

“See as reekado dey happy to sit down with the GOAT 😂.”

Eldxst_ said:

“@emmyhandsome2 them go don settle privately because na wizkid do the guy bad that time.”

I_am_oreoluwa_ wrote:

“@pacman0309 ok we know wiz yabbed him first, but u yourself won’t u yab him when he wants to release a song during endsars? Make it make sense, it’s all love sha.”

Funnychairman1 said:

“See as i just de smile❤️.”

Muhammed_salaudeenjnr wrote:

“True true Wizkid is back home fah 😂.”

Emwantajulz said:

“Wizkid na superstar to every celebrity.”

Mon3ytrail wrote:

“Wizkid and Doings na 5&6 😄.”

Reekado Banks shares family photo, video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Reekado Banks made headlines after he showed off his family on social media.

On December 30, 2024, the music star decided to end the year in style by showcasing his family to his online fans.

The Ozumba Mbadiwe crooner took to his official Instagram page to share photos of himself with a mystery woman, as well as other photos and a video of his child.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

