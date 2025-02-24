Nigerian music star Wizkid is having the best of his time while still in his home country since the December festivities

Legit.ng earlier reported that the multi-award-winning singer announced that he had relocated back home after spending months away

Recent videos of the singer with his colleagues Olamide and Wande Coal have left many anticipating music goodness, as they share observations online

Nigerian music icons Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known as Wizkid, Olamide, and Wande Coal recently hung out, sending fans into a frenzy.

A video showing the trio vibing together in a music studio has sparked speculation that they’re preparing to take the Nigerian music scene by storm.

Wizkid, Olamide and Wande Coal hit studio together. Credit: @wizkidayomedia, @wandecoal, @olamide

Source: Instagram

This exciting moment comes shortly after Wizkid's heartwarming visit to LAX’s mother, where he displayed his respect and cultural grace by prostrating to greet her.

In another video from the studio session, Wizkid is seen recording his part of the song while Olamide excitedly joins in, singing along to his lyrics.

Watch the clips below:

Video of Wizkid, Olamide and Wande Cola trend

See what netizens are saying below:

wizkidayohim said:

"Wande Coal x Baddo x cooking then our Daddy day prepare Maggie put."

demmyads reacted:

"The whole industry in one vid."

_umar_faruq wrote:

"Wizzy oluwa mi ooo😂😂.. leave the trimming for me I go do am."

amehseal231 wrote:

"Bigwiz just comot from Lax house oh. See that head warmer."

__danyfundz reacted:

"The other 🐐 just Dey roll him kpoli dey carry debe, 😂 3 GOAT’s in the building."

taritatosky said:

"This collab is about to break the internet! Wizkid, Olamide, and Wande Coal on one track? I'm already vibing to it."

joh_prince0147 said:

"My guy too like kpo 😂😂😂even with his friends he still mind his business inside the cycle."

xaddyman20vs18 wrote:

"Wizzy be like nah you carry music for head anything wey we drop dem go chop ham."

valflexy reacted:

"Una de see watin BigWiz de Do, Baba no need rehearsals to run inside the beat, just Grass."

fuckian_ said:

"As e dey mentor you for igbo make he dey mentor you for success too. Who no guide money for health no dey smoke igbo like celeb oh."

rhotimi_ wrote:

"Wiz fit cut that Igbo finish make he talk say him no like the song again."

hamid_27612 said:

"U go know sey this Wizzy don smoke for ghetto before, see as e dey cut am like Erimo."

bababolu2015 reacted:

"Baba just dey chill like say nothing consign am 😂 once una done ready the line is ready for me to drop."

pengboymusic said:

"Abeg wetin wizkid dey dissect for there."

nolimitolashile reacted:

Aje nothing wey una fit talk again….. na Wizzy be baba fela of this time sehhh❤️

Akon analyzes Afrobeats stars

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of Senegalese-American music icon Akon talking about Nigeria’s top Afrobeats artists gained attention recently.

The multi-award-winning star, in an interview with Chartsafrica, highlighted what he admired about Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido.

Akon’s view about the Unavailable hitmaker didn’t sit well with most of his fans, as it triggered a series of conflicting reactions online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng