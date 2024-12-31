Nigerian singer Reekado Banks has taken to social media to show off his beautiful family to his numerous fans

On his official Instagram page, the music star posted a series of photos and videos of himself with a mystery woman and his baby

The snaps raised the interest of many netizens as some of them questioned Reekado Banks about his family

Nigerian singer Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon aka Reekado Banks is making headlines after he showed off his family on social media.

On December 30, 2024, the music star decided to end the year in style by showcasing his family to his online fans.

The Ozumba Mbadiwe crooner took to his official Instagram page to share photos of himself with a mystery woman and other photos and a video of his child.

Reekado Banks accompanied the post with a simple caption explaining that they were family. He wrote:

“Family 🧑‍🧑‍🧒”

See his post below:

Reactions as Reekado Banks unveils family online

Reekado Banks’ post about his family warmed the hearts of many netizens. Some of them gushed over the photos, while others questioned the singer. Read their comments below:

deckey_lyrical:

“Daddyo❤️❤️.”

Skychange_official:

“Beauty ❤️.”

Rhorphard:

“Our babyyyyy❤️.”

kingdjcrash:

“Enjoy life ❤️ glorious child ❤️.”

Mrfamousmusic:

“Congratulations reeky 🔥❤️.”

necterboy:

“Reeky baby ❤️.”

iamdjstupor_dmw:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️. So cute 😍.”

n6oflife:

“I’m so proud of you. Well done Reeky. More wins in 2025. 👊🏽🌹💝.”

blessingimon:

“Look at that cute chubby baby ☺️ too cute!”

mira_cuu:

“Baby when you born? Who born for you?😭😩😩.”

1realroyalty:

“So you hide Dey build home this man !!!! Congrats love.”

biggesttee__:

“Family first❤️.”

Reekado Banks speaks about Don Jazzy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Reekado Banks had revealed that though a lot of people assume that he left Mavin Records because of a disagreement, the contrary was the case.

In a podcast with media personality Daddy Freeze, he noted that he was doing fine after leaving his former boss.

Reekado also shared his relationship with Don Jazzy and what he did for his career, spurring lovely comments from netizens.

