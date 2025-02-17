Davido has shown off the interior of the private jet he often flaunts online in a video made with his cousin, Nikos Babii

The singer was travelling with his cousin when she decided to vlog about the private jet and its compartments

Fans took to the comment section to compare his colleagues, Wizkid and Burna Boy's luxury lives to that of Davido's

Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has shown off his life of luxury and the private jet he normally travels in.

In a video made by his cousin, Adenike Adeleke, aka Nikos Babii, while travelling with the Awuke crooner, she decided to vlog about the luxury jet.

Davido speaks about apartment on jet. Photo credit@nikosbabii

The Awuke crooner showed his apartment which had a bed and a toilet. According to singer Davido, who got a letter from his daughter recently, his bed was big enough to take himself, his wife and his twins.

His apartment also had two seats that were close to the bed. He also showed his toilet in the video.

Nikos Babii shows other compartments

Also in the recording, the vlogger showed other compartment on the jet. She flaunted the place where food and snacks were kept.

One of Davido's aides decided to operate the door from his phone, and Davido was impressed.

According to the aide, most of the compartments in the jet can be operated with an app. He showed the app on his phone and Davido reacted to it.

Nikos Babii also went to see the pilot and complained that everything they were showing her seemed complicated.

She jokingly said they should allow her to operate the jet, and they all laughed over it.

Recall that Davido had been sighted in the jet on several occasions. He once took his second daughter, Hailey, back to school in the jet.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the Davido's video

Netizens reacted to the post made by Nikos Babii. Here are some of the comments below:

@blessed_mikky reacted:

"Early morning pressure."

@nwanayoeze11 commented:

"Wizkid and Burna left the group, we no dey do car competition again."

@igfun_dz stated:

"FC go think say na apartment."

@robertsamuel2205 wrote:

"This one no be Ferrari o."

@agbolahanadebosoye said:

"OBO, the only private jet owner among them, when you’re big you’re big."

@ab_kamzy shared:

"My prayer is to meet Wizkid and tell him that Davido is far better than him."

@olayimartha reacted:

"E no dey hard to identify person with happy home."

@idironke_sexy commented:

"Some people go still talk say no be him get am but dere papa no fi afford bicycle, Davido haters no go reach half of him."

Woman shares observation about Chioma

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that an American woman, who watched the video of how Davido treated his wife on Valentine's Day, had shared her observation about it.

She claimed that the singer loves his wife, but Chioma has been giving fake vibes even before Valentine's Day.

She called Chioma's smile and laughter fake. Fans were not pleased with what the woman said and sent her to the gallows, telling her to mind her business.

