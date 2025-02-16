Spyro has shared an inspiring story about his life after showing off a video of the work going on in his house

He said he has always dreamt of building and rebuilding mansions after stating that he came from a room apartment

As expected, fans shared their hot takes about his move as they reacted in the comment section of the post

Nigerian singer, Oluwadipe Oluwasanmi David, professionally known as Spyro has flaunted the video of his third mansion under renovation.

In a post shared by the 'Who is Your Guy' crooner, he affirmed that he had always dreamt of buying mansions and rebuilding them to his taste some day.

The music star also disclosed that in 2018, he was living in a room apartment, but he didn't stop dreaming. Though he didn't have money then, but he trusted God and was convinced his dream would come to pass.

Spyro also mentioned that Jesus was real.

Spyro shows mansion under renovation

In the video, the tall building, which was still under renovation, had some workers breaking and putting things in place to give it a new look.

Spyro's newly acquired Corvette c7 was parked in front of the building he was renovating.

Outside the mansion and close to the fence of the building, the singer was constructing a pool. A man was seen working in the pool, to transform the building.

Recall that Spyro had passed through a few challenges before becoming a force to reckon with in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

He once shared how he took a loan to fund his music career while still signed under Iyabo Ojo's lover's record label.

How Nigerians reacted to Spyro's video

Reactions trails the video shared by Spyro. Here are some of the comments below:

@ajj_wilson stated:

"Watin bi this na when no bi jacuzzi, it’s not by force this is no pool."

@tryagain_always commented:

"And the staircase is what?"

@omonomose_dija said:

"U for kukuma buy land build your taste. Hope you asked of the house plan and confirmed u can build a swimming pool. Some houses sef are not too strong for certain kinda doors. Ok."

@michealsunday667 stated:

"This kind re construction it's not safe because of the foundation and the plan from beginning."

@kingharry2108 wrote:

"He for kuku find land build him choice not this cut and join."

@thepreshp said:

"God remember me Abeg I don try."

@unrullysince19 shared:

"Congratulations, but this one is non of our business. No pressure us."

