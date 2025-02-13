Nigerian singer Burna Boy’s new boo Chloe Bailey is currently under the watch of the Grammy winner’s countrymen

Legit.ng reported that the City Boy hitmaker and the American songstress have taken over the media with their lovey-dovey moment in the latter’s home country

Following that, an X user rolled out a list of men Chloe had reportedly dated for the past six years before she met the international sensation, triggering debate online

A Nigerian man on Elon Musk’s X has generated outrage by publishing a reported list of all the men American singer Chloe Bailey dated in the last six years, following her romance rumours with Burna Boy.

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian music superstar and Chloe have been spotted in different lovely locations in the country’s most populous city Lagos.

Man lists Chloe Bailey’s alleged six relationships in six years. Credit: @burnaboythegenre

Source: Instagram

Most of the time in their videos Burna and Chloe are seen in a lovey-dovey display. And the Grammy winner has gone as far as presenting expensive gifts to his new beau.

However, among the excitement for the couple, a social media user enquired about Chloe's dating history.

The user claimed six male celebrities dated the US songstress between 2019 and 2025, with Burna Boy becoming the seventh.

“Burna Boy's new girlfriend “Chloe Bailey” has been in relationship with Quavo (2022), Future (2021), Jack Harlow (2021), Gunna (2020), Memphis Depay (2020 – 2021), Diggy Simmons (2019). Just to name a few,” he wrote.

See his post below:

Chloe's reported relationship trend

The post elicited conflicting reactions online, with some questioning why Chloe's dating history was being scrutinised and others debating the value of her previous relationships.

See the comments below:

@chideraonunkwo2 said:

"Na remaining food Dem leave for am."

@BusyBreathing12 wrote:

"You know how many your babe don fucck for free before and after she meet you?"

@ndictmedia said:

Chloe Bailey is beautiful with Burnaboy, we have all been in relationships also

@lazfranklin71 wrote:

"Me and diz girl don even date before , but I warned her make she no post our pictures together 🧘. Me sef no small."

@pretoriadaddyP said:

"Haaa you really get time to count her body counts."

@psycondmic wrote:

"You people will use this as a stupid narrative as if your mothers haven't gone through several men before your fathers married them."

@Moon_are_shii said"

"Tweeting this from Osun state with hot water for your eba on fire when she has thousands of dollars sitting in her account is just crazy."

howareyer wrote:

"So??? If your best friend got your wife pregnant now,you won't voice out but you can be talking another person own here mctcheew."

@newbenz wrote:

"Crazy things are happening.. For those wagging their taịl, not every lady had numerous body counts before settling down. 90 percent of Women averaged just two or three other preecks before hanging the booth."

Chloe Bailey and Stefflon Don unfollow each other

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Dancehall star Stefflon Don unfollowed Chloë Bailey on Instagram.

This came after Burna Boy and Bailey Chloe's dinner date, where he presented her with a Patek Philippe wristwatch worth N92 million.

Speculations about Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey's relationship began in 2024 after she visited Lagos, Nigeria, and was seen in different fun moments with the Last Last hitmaker.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng