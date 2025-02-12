Singer Burna Boy’s new girlfriend, Chloe Bailey, has drawn the attention of Nigerians with her latest move

The US star posted a series of new photos where she represented Nigeria’s official colour with her outfit

Chloe Bailey’s bold fashion statement drew the attention of many Nigerians and they dropped their hot takes online

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy’s American girlfriend, Chloe Bailey, recently represented Nigeria on social media.

The Have Mercy crooner, who came to Lagos to spend time with Burna Boy, ahead of Valentine’s Day, took to her Instagram page to share a series of photos of the fun time she was having in the country.

The photos consisted of Chloe on different days and in different outfits. Some of the snaps included her rocking an outfit to represent Nigeria.

Reactions as Burna Boy's girlfriend Chloe Bailey rocks outfit to rep Nigeria. Photos: @chloebailey, @Thelagospaparazzi

The 26-year-old singer sat on a hanging swing chair and showcased the green and white outfit she wore. The white tube top had the word ‘Naija’ written on it.

Slide to see the photos below:

Nigerians react as Chloe Bailey reps Nigeria

Chloe Bailey’s photos where she represented Nigeria with her outfit quickly drew the attention of several Nigerians. Some of them reacted online by comparing her loved-up displays to that of Burna Boy’s ex-girlfriend, Stefflon Don, while others gave Chloe a Nigerian name.

Read some of their comments:

B_uniqu.e said:

“Odogwu must be doing something right because this lady is well on her way to becoming a Nigerian citizen 😂.”

Sailorojay said:

“Power of naija gbola!! Naija babes need to sit up oo!! Cause the way American girls are coming for our naija men!! Nothing go remain for una ooo!!”

Soultarot_helen wrote:

“It’s not your man it’s just your turn. ‘Make me your spiritual plug.”

Chidimaochonga said:

“Dem go still serve you hot breakfast Dey play.”

Officialmeri_madeinheaven said:

“How is Steplondon doing, because that lady doesn’t want to see anyone with Burna, hope she is okay.”

Aibotse_girl wrote:

“Love don carry this one go😂😂😂.”

Motolanir_ wrote:

“Steff have been there, done that😂.”

Prxncewill said:

“E go clear for your eye very soon😂”

Thejessiewoo said:

“OluwaChloe.”

Callmedamy said:

“She even rock green white green…we were get the country no even send the color talkless to wear am 😂😂.”

Ify_royaldamsel said:

“Steff did more than this 😂.”

Chloe Bailey and Stefflon Don unfollow each other

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Dancehall star Stefflon Don unfollowed Chloë Bailey on Instagram.

This came after Burna Boy and Bailey Chloe's dinner date, where he presented her with a Patek Philippe wristwatch worth N92 million.

Speculations about Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey's relationship began in 2024 after she visited Lagos, Nigeria, and was seen in different fun moments with the Last Last hitmaker.

