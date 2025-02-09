Chloe Bailey and Burna Boy are not letting singles breathe as they have been all over each other since she landed in Lagos ahead of Valentine

The love birds had a private dinner with close friends, where they got matching watches and kissed publicly for the first time

In another fresh clip, the couple were hanging out by the pool side, when they were caught kissing on camera, generating an online buzz

Nigerian social media users are all for Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey's ship, as they could not resist the constant tea they have been getting.

Odogwu has been flaunting his new babe all over Lagos since she landed ahead of Valentine's. The singer and the American music star were first spotted with their friends at their private dinner, where they looked smitten by each other.

Fans blush as Chloe Bailey tells Burna Boy she loves him. Credit: @thelagiospaparazzi

Source: Instagram

They exchanged watches, whispered into each other ears, and were slightly captured kissing in public for the first time.

In a new video, the sweet lovers were captured at the pool side with their friends and family. A cut saw Burna Boy tower over Chloe Bailey while kissing her. As they were done, Chloe Bailey whispered, "I love You."

Watch the video here:

Fans cheer Chloe Bailey and Odoguwu

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@dominiquechinn said:

"They so cute together, I hope he treats her right 🥴😩."

@leveledupelites said:

"Have your fun sis. He's the fun guy. That's it and that's all."

@sincereshow reacted:

"Her & her sister are like the pastor kids who be sneaky as hell."

@soniavoke said:

"Baby girl you are not suppose to fall in love this is a proper Yoruba demon situation 😂."

@theajzone:

"Ladies- aim for the Russell never let go of Ciara him always kissing HER grabbing HER hand energy❤️👊🏾."

@koko_barbz said:

"With a Nigerian man sis gotta stay prayed up ! And don’t come for me cos I’m Nigerian."

@adediji_t said:

"All these advisers in the Cs lowkey wish they were her rn… y’all should chill! Burna always love his woman fully and shows it… let them bloom!"

Chloe Bailey finally answers questions about Burna Boy

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Chloe Bailey spoke about her relationship with Nigerian Afrobeats singer Burna Boy.

The ace American singer, who was in Lagos for a short while and made headlines over her regular hangouts with Burna Boy, resurfaced online.

In an interview with 'The Breakfast Club", she was asked questions about Nigeria and Burna Boy, to which she responded.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng