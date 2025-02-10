Nigerian superstar Burna Boy’s estranged lover Stefflon Don and his latest boo Chloë are the trending topics on social media

A recent report claimed that the two foreign singers unfollowed each other on social media amid Burna’s recent display of affection

Screenshots of their reported actions trended online as fans and netizens weighed into the conflict

Dancehall star Stefflon Don who once dated Nigerian singer Burna Boy (born Damini Ogul), has unfollowed his claimed new lover, Chloë Bailey, on Instagram.

This came after Burna Boy and Bailey Chloe's night supper, where he presented her with a Patek Philippe wristwatch for 92 million Naira.

Burna Boy's former boo Stefflon Don and new bae Chloë Bailey reportedly clash. Credit: @stefflondon, @benny7ggg

Reports claim that Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey began dating allegations in 2024 after Chloey visited Lagos Nigeria and was seen in different fun moments with the Last Last hitmaker.

However, there appears to be a schism between Stefflon Don and Chloe Bailey. Recent screenshots showed that the foreign singers reportedly unfollowed themselves on Instagram amid the romance buzz.

See screenshots below:

Burna Boy’s ex Stefflon Don and new boo Chole trend

Although the reason behind their actions is unknown, it has stirred emotions online, with users offering their thoughts and opinions.

callme_famousboy said:

"E no concern Nigerian boy, we love you our new wife."

nikkibabyforlife2 reacted:

"People just type rubbish ,what if they never followed each other?They were not friends,so what’s the issue ?:

yomideee__ wrote:

"How una take dey know this thing sef. Una no get work."

olaniyilanreisaac said:

"My point is how una Dey take observer these things sharpaly."

officialyetundebakare wrote:

"Stefflon must have really loved ODOGWU 😢 Nne I feel your pain."

shawthypresh01 wrote:

"The question is were they following themselves in the first place before."

olayimartha reacted:

"If na you, swear say you no go unfollow am?"

Shes_pre said:

"How do you people even get to know these things ? nawa o😂😂😂💔 monitoring spirit."

sucregay reacted:

"She’s hurting."

doctoronit said:

"Chloe is 26 naturally beautiful with no surgery, beautiful healthy skin, naive, and from a decent home. Steff is 33 with a bbl. I understand her."

emperor_iii reacted:

"Just make money the rest na story 💯💯 as a Bobo if you don get money no worry or else if you no sabi yourself!"

Chloe Bailey finally answers questions about Burna Boy

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Chloe Bailey spoke about her relationship with Nigerian Afrobeats singer Burna Boy.

The ace American singer, who was in Lagos for a short while and made headlines over her regular hangouts with Burna Boy, resurfaced online.

In an interview with 'The Breakfast Club", she was asked questions about Nigeria and Burna Boy, to which she responded.

