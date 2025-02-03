American Superstar Beyoncé has provoked outrage following her recent win at the 67th Grammys

The mum of three became the first Black female artist to win Best Country Album at the Grammys with Cowboy Carter

While some appreciated the hard work put into her Cowboy Carter album, others saw reasons to react differently to her Grammy win

American music star Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter made history during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025.

Beyoncé became the 1st back woman to win Best Country Album for her project Cowboy Carter.

The remarkable win occurred when the celebrity accepted the prestigious prize, presented to her by her colleague Taylor Swift, at a ceremony in Los Angeles.

The success adds to Beyoncé's impressive Grammy pedigree, with the country album win marking another watershed moment in her boundary-pushing career.

The win was announced at the Crypto.com Arena, which hosted the 2025 Grammy Awards, with Taylor Swift presenting the prize.

Cowboy Carter triumphed in a category long dominated by white musicians.

In her speech, Beyoncé professed her astonishment at winning, telling the crowd: "I was not expecting this."

The singer expressed gratitude to everyone who helped create the record, adding:

"I want to thank God that I'm still able to do what I love after so many years."

She addressed the problem of artistic limitations, saying:

"I think genre is sometimes a cold word to keep us in our place as artists, and I just want to encourage people to do what they're passionate about."

The emotional statement closed with gratitude to her collaborators: "I'd like to thank my beautiful family, all of the artists that were collaborators. Thank you. This wouldn't have been this album without you, like to thank God again and my fans and I still am in shock."

Swift also remarked on her connection to the genre and prize. and said: "It's an honour that has gone to great artists who I admire so much."

See Beyonce's reaction at the event:

Netizens react to Beyonce’s Best Country Album Grammy Award

While Swift was beaming as she handed away the award, Beyoncé's victory triggered a heated debate on social media, with country music fans sceptical that it deserved the top prize.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mayahtalbot reacted:

"Billie Eilish deserved it all."

__chiburoma said:

"Pretend act surprise now she can rest."

br0die.45 wrote:

"Wait you mean worst country album?"

sammy_ellismay reacted:

"Why she acting like her man didn't pay them to give her this award."

kkrystal.clarkk wrote:

"As a blank woman who absolutely adores country music…. I hattttttted beyonces album…wasn’t nothing country about it to me…it was pop mixed with a littttle bit of country but not truly authentic."

imofficiallylaura reacted:

"Are you kidding me? Who the heck is picking these nominations and winners for the country section? Such an insult to actual country artists who produce real country music!!"

debkelly_625 said:

"The racism is heavy over here. Go head Bey keep stepping on they necks."

__heatherpatricia reacted:

Every country artist that was in this category was absolutely robbed ! Shame on the Grammy’s

Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori at Grammys 2025

American rapper Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori decided to make a stunt at the just-concluded Grammy Awards.

The controversial love birds were both spotted on the red carpet and the woman bared herself out to the camera flashlights before them.

However, there are conflicting reports on how the rap mogul and his wife left the crowded event.

