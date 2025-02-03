GehGeh has shared reasons Davido cannot win any Grammy Award, no matter how hard he tries to

In the clip, he advised the singer to stop submitting his songs for the award and noted that Drake does not do that again

The points he noted were accepted by fans as they shared their take about it in the comment section of the post

Social media financial expert, Emmanuel Obruste, better known as GehGeh, has reacted to the outcome of the Grammy Award which took place over the weekend.

Legit.ng had reported that Tems had beaten some of her male colleagues at the Grammy Awards and won Best African Music Performance. Tems celebrated her mother while receiving the award.

GehGeh speaks about Drake, Davido Grammy. Photo credit@davido/@official_gehgeh

Source: Instagram

In a video made by the self acclaimed financial expert about the award, he noted that Davido cannot win any award from Grammy.

According to GehGeh, Grammy was just using Davido to market the award in Africa. He added that after Wizkid and Davido have been used, many Africans will keep anticipating the award.

GehGeh also disclosed that Drake has warned the award organisers about his works, and he doesn't even submit any of his songs for them again.

Sharing more details, the social media adviser GehGeh added that Davido was always anticipating the award and always excited about, which was another reason he can never get it.

GehGeh shares people who can win Grammy

In the recording, GehGeh mentioned that it was the people, who don't care about the award that usually clinch them.

GehGeh noted that even if the Awuke crooner will win any award, it must be a 'gum body' award, just like the one that Wizkid won with Beyoncé.

Stating more, GehGeh stated that the loss will affect Davido because a lot of people will equate the award to talent. However, the award was not by talent.

He advised Davido to stop submitting his songs for the wards.

Recall that GehGeh had once advised Davido after he gave his driver a jeep instead of money.

See the video here:

What fans said about GehGeh's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video shared by GehGeh. Here are some of the comments below:

@onome_billions:

"Gehgeh is actually saying fact here."

@bigg_moses1:

"This guy na low-key wizkid FC."

@bandy_0035:

"Wizkid and gum body award 5&6."

@fomeog1:

"Na lie, check the music when dey win the Grammy. Davido doesn’t have quality songs."

@vdjsoftee:

"Guy don't worry na bend down collect award, OBO can never bend down for Opueh to collect award, believe me na reason why them don't want give him the award."

@stephen_eche01:

"Grammy don pour spilt on Davido and 30BG face."

@imxavage:

“ I dey Advice base on my Financial Ambience “

@chocolate_popsy:

"Chioma go give am shaki."

GehGeh speaks about Rema, Don Jazzy

Legit.ng had reported that the content creator, was pissed off when he heard that Afrobeats singer, Rema, donated N105 million to a Christ Embassy church.

GehGeh stated that the Hehehe crooner did not make a wise decision because the church was already rich and did not need his money.

GehGeh said it was the poor masses that should benefit from his benevolence and instructed Don Jazzy to tell Rema to collect back the donation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng