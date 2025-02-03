Singer Rema has shared how he feels about his genre of music and the changes he has made so far in his career

At the 67th Grammy Awards, the Ozeba hitmaker said that he is focused on bringing new sounds and a breath of fresh air with his works

He showed off his fashion taste in his designer outfit and wristwatch which exuded luxury and got interesting comments

Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, has spoken about his kind of music and the sound he promotes.

Rema rocks a costly Jacob and Co. wristwatch at the 2025 Grammy. Image credit: @remanews, @jacobandco

Speaking at the 2025 Grammy Awards, the 24-year-old said that he was all about bringing fresh air and something new with his music.

In an interview, he noted that his last album HEIS, released on July 11, 2024, recognised the foundation that changed his life. Sometimes, evolving is one thing he has to do as an artiste. He added that he made the album as a remembrance and a mark for the future generation.

Rema speaks at the 67th Grammy

According to the Ozeba hitmaker, it is essential to restrategise and keep the home sound ongoing. before he continues what he desires on a global level. He stated that refreshing the foundation of his music takes a toll on him because he has to sacrifice the numbers and public perception.

As the singer showed up at the event, he wore a $280,000 (N218m) Jacob & Co. Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon wristwatch which had fans awe-struck.

In the Instagram video, his fans noted that his finances are not small and they hailed him.

Reactions to Rema's works, wristwatch at Grammy

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Rema speaks about his music and the wristwatch he wore at the 67th Grammy Awards below:

@ManLikeTolaa commented:

"Wetin this one dey yab. You win or u no win. Finding silly excuse."

@Ojosticks said:

"Omo! This guy spoke facts and whoever styled him deserves a raise."

@HaastrupRaphael stated:

"Ozeba, no go enter studio record better song."

@Miror375108 reacted:

"More than half of his album was watered down Amapiano. Which sound is he talking about?"

@haryor_26 commented:

"Ahh, so Rema get this watch. Omoh make una no whine that boy again o."

@justthb commented:

"This one (wristwatch) loud o. Rena don't come close. Big way."

@maria.frith.73 commented:

"Iconic."

Nigerian celebs slay at the 2025 Grammy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the 2025 Grammy Awards might have come and gone but moments from the event have continued to make the news.

Nigerian celebs including Rema and Yemi Alade looked radiant in their attires as they turned up at the prestigious event hosted in the USA.

Tems was the star of the night as she bagged an award and showed it off in her gorgeous vintage outfit.

