Tems was excited about her Grammy win, and she decided to honour her mother while still standing on the stage

In the video making the rounds, her beautiful mother was standing close to her on the stage when she turned to acknowledge her

Fans were impressed by the video that they reacted to what she said in the comment section of the post

Nigerian singer and songwriter Temilade Openiyi better known as Tems was overjoyed while on Grammy stage over the weekend to collect her award gong.

Legit.ng had reported that Tems had beaten Asake, Wizkid and Davido to win the Best African Music Performance.

While she was on the Grammy stage, her mother was standing by her side as she was giving her speech.

In the recording, Tems, who hides her curves, suddenly turned to acknowledge her mother. She said that mother's birthday was the following day. She disclosed that her mother had done so much for her and her brother, as she appreciated her.

The Love Me Jeje crooner wished her mother a happy birthday.

Tems appreciates God, team

In the post, Singer Tems also appreciated God for bringing so far in her career. According to her, God has changed her life so much, and she was so grateful for it.

The female music star also thanked her team for their efforts. She mentioned her stylist, Dunsin Right, Sarah, Muyiwa and Ashanti for the great work they have all been doing in her team.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Tems' video

Netizens were excited to hear how Tems celebrated her mother in the presence of many artists all over the world. Here are some of the comments below:

@uchesuccessduckson:

"Better say na woman make we hear word for this men."

@peix0ne:

"Wizkid is gonna be happy tonight."

@bigbengee4400:

"Her second Grammy after Essence."

@bshdesse:

"Na bcus una too rate Grammy,I like as both of them didn't win make una no come use fanbase war kee me, congratulations Tems."

@shan_the_explorer:

"And all while giving praises to the Most High. Brava and congrats love."

@convo_with_a_love_activist:

"Our hearts are full as Africans right now."

@blaaqbutterfly:

OMG!!!!! She did it!!!!! Congratulations we are super proud of you."

@timibold:

"Best Grammy Award speech “Dear God”

@bjsthoughts:

"lol, this Grammy na real crase people, I love Tems but that can’t be the song that will win a Grammy."

Tems celebrates Grammy nominees

Legit.ng had reported that the singer was excited that some of her female colleagues were nominated for the Grammy Award.

She penned a short congratulatory note to the female artists nominated for the 2024 Grammy Award.

In the message on X, which was addressed to Nigerian singers Aya Starr and Tyla, Tems gushed over the singers. She stated how proud she was that ladies had the upper hand in the male-dominated music industry.

