Portable has reacted to the outcome of the 67th Grammy Award, which took place on January 2nd at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

In the video collage, the singer said that it was a female, who beat his colleagues and bragged that he will win the Grammy

Portable also called the name of the artist that should win the Grammy Award, he called on Skpeta and Olamide to put in for the award

Controversial singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, professionally known as Portable, has joined the league of celebrities reacting to the outcome of the 67th Grammy Awards, which took place recently.

Legit.ng had reported that Tems won the Best African Music Performance category. Tems celebrated her mother while receiving the awards.

Portable brags, plans to win Grammy Award.

Source: Instagram

In a post shared by the singer, he disclosed that nomination does not mean the person has won. He bragged that he was his own backup and will win a Grammy.

According to him, he has hit songs, and he has 'blown'. He took a swipe at the Nigerian singers who lost at the Grammy and said that it was a lady, who beat them to it.

He explained that a singer (Asake) wore army's uniform to the award ceremony and added that it was not about war but about glory.

Singer Portable also stated that if any artist should feature him, the song will definitely win a Grammy Award.

Portable names artist to win Grammy

In one of the videos made into a collage, the Zeh Nation boss claimed that Naira Marley was supposed to win a Grammy Award.

Sharing the reason for making such a claim, Portable said that Naira Marley made it on the international scene before relocating to Nigeria.

He called on Skpeta to submit their collaboration, 'Tony Montana', for the next Grammy Award. He also called on Olamide to submit their hit song, Zazu, for the next Grammy Award.

Portable also said that they didn't give the award to the singer, who chanced him in the past.

Recall that Portable is not the first celebrity to react to how some Nigerian singers performed at the Grammy.

Self acclaimed financial expert, GehGeh also shared his take about the award and why Davido cannot win.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Portable's video

Netizens reacted to the video made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@offixial_horlarwaley:

"You don dey talk say u go collect Grammy now e don reach like 2 years but dem no nominate u, till u stop music u no fit smell headies. Na all this adugbo award u fit collect."

@jayonne_:

"Grammy way soon dr Zeh."

@moore_ttw:

"No worry nobody can forget."

@damolasmallz:

"No be only Grammy, nah Grandma you go collect ajeh."

@king_keyz_momogram:

"Lol Asake big pass your throwback future and your generation."

@ikemenzhube:

"Wahala sha go happen in the process."

@jay.sam7:

"Work hard Bruh work hard Bruh. You can make it Zazu."

@hanskidtoyoureyes:

"Portable deserved at least 3 Grammys."

@big.brother.update1:

"Why you come enter Asake and Davido na, mind yourself o."

Reactions trail Davido's loss at the Grammy

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians reacted to Davido's loss at the Grammy Award.

The singer had been nominated for four categories but won none at the 67th Grammy.

A few fans created memes using Davido's pictures, while a some other people compared him to politicians who have lost elections.

