Nigeria's petrol imports surged in May, reversing previous net export gains due to the presence of Dangote Refinery

Maintenance at Dangote Refinery disrupted local petrol production, prompting increased imports

Industry experts remain optimistic about Nigeria’s refining future despite current supply challenges

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria slipped back into being a net importer of petrol in May after fuel imports climbed to their highest level in four months, raising fresh concerns about the country’s continued dependence on foreign fuel despite the operations of the massive Dangote Refinery.

New market data released by Argus Media showed that petrol imports into Nigeria averaged about 57,000 barrels per day in May, while exports stood at only 23,000 barrels daily. The figures reversed the net export position Nigeria recorded in March and April when local supply briefly outpaced imports.

Dangote Refinery and marketers import fuel amid maintenance at the facility. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

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Dangote Refinery maintenance disrupts supply

The sharp rise in imports was largely linked to maintenance activities at the Dangote Refinery in Lekki, Lagos. Industry sources said the refinery’s Residual Fluid Catalytic Cracker (RFCC), one of the key units responsible for gasoline production, underwent maintenance during the period, temporarily reducing petrol output.

As local production slowed, marketers increasingly turned to imported petrol, particularly from Europe, to bridge supply gaps. Norway emerged as Nigeria’s largest supplier in May, followed by Italy and France.

NNPC, Dangote join import race

Data from the report also revealed that both the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and Dangote Refinery participated in fuel imports during the month. NNPC reportedly imported around 11,000 barrels per day, while Dangote accounted for approximately 27,000 barrels daily.

The development created an unusual scenario in which Dangote remained Nigeria’s largest local producer of petrol while simultaneously ranking among the country’s biggest fuel importers.

Independent marketers ramp up imports

The import surge came after the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority approved fresh import allocations for the second quarter of the year.

Independent marketers such as AA Rano, AYM Shafa, Bono, Matrix, NIPCO and Pinnacle received permits to import petroleum products to maintain domestic supply stability.

Despite the maintenance work, operations at the refinery did not completely halt. Industry insiders disclosed that large volumes of blending materials and feedstocks, including naphtha and condensate, were delivered to the refinery to support ongoing production and optimise output.

Nigeria’s fuel independence still faces hurdles

Analysts say the latest development highlights the fragile nature of Nigeria’s transition from a fuel-importing nation to a refining powerhouse.

Although the Dangote Refinery has significantly reduced the country’s reliance on imported petrol since commencing operations, temporary maintenance shutdowns and operational adjustments can still create supply shortages, forcing marketers to return to foreign suppliers.

However, industry experts believe the setback may only be temporary. Dangote Industries recently confirmed that the refinery’s nameplate capacity has been increased from 650,000 barrels per day to 700,000 barrels per day, a move expected to strengthen petrol production once all units resume full operations.

Hope for a stronger refining future

There are also projections that the refinery’s planned expansion to about 1.45 million barrels per day could eventually position Nigeria as a major petrol export hub in Africa.

For now, May’s import figures underline a hard reality: Nigeria’s journey to full fuel self-sufficiency is still unfolding.

Dangote Refinery reduces Nigeria's dependence on fuel imports. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

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The Dangote Refinery has significantly reduced the country’s reliance on imported petrol since commencing operations. Temporary maintenance shutdowns and operational adjustments can still create supply shortages, forcing marketers to return to imports.

Dangote Refinery cuts aviation fuel price

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s aviation sector has received a major boost following a fresh reduction in aviation fuel prices by Dangote Petroleum Refinery, a move expected to ease pressure on airlines and potentially reduce operational costs across the industry.

The refinery on Saturday, June 6, 2026, cut its ex-depot price for Jet A1 aviation fuel by ₦100 per litre, bringing the loading price down from ₦1,650 to ₦1,550 per litre.

Industry platform Petroleumprice.ng confirmed the development through sources familiar with operations at the refinery, noting that the new price has already taken immediate effect for marketers, distributors and bulk buyers.

Source: Legit.ng