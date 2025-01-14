Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, best known as Mr P, has reacted to rising artist Darkoo's claims about her new song Focus On Me

Over the weekend, Darkoo alleged that Mr P removed the video for Focus On Me from YouTube for six days

However, in a statement made by the veteran artist's management company, One Management, Mr P highlighted what transpired

One management, the entertainment organisation in charge of Peter Okoye, aka Mr P's music business, has responded strongly to fast-rising singer Darkoo's allegations.

Last weekend, Legit.ng reported that British-Nigerian rapper and singer Darkoo, whose real name is Oluwafisayo Isa caused a buzz on social media X, formerly Twitter, after she called out Mr P of Psquare.

Peter Okoye denies sabotaging Darkoo’s music Credit: @mrpsqaure, @darkoo

Source: Instagram

Darkoo claimed Mr P, one of the Psquare pair, attempted to sabotage her new hit single Focus On Me, which sampled one of the twins' popular songs, 'Gimme Dat.'

Darkoo, standing her ground, shared how she contacted Psquare and requested permission to put out the song.

In a lengthy to Legit.ng, management maintained that all Mr P did was ensure that all parties involved in the dissolved Psquare group were carried along rather than just one. However, Darkoo sought permission rights from an unapproved party, resulting in the project's failure.

The music firm also stated that when she encountered difficulties on YouTube, she and her team turned to Mr P and his staff for assistance. Following this, they proceeded to do what was necessary, and all dust settled.

In its letter, the explanation read in part: "Darkoo approached our client to assist in clearing her song, which sampled one of P-Square's hit songs, 'Gimme Dat,' after recording and putting the song on social media claiming it was 'gaining traction on Tiktok'.

"Based on the current dynamic of P-Square", Darkoo was told to get clearance to use the sample through the proper channel to avoid any misleading assumptions on her part and to avert any IP landmines.

"Darkoo mentioned that her team was handling it and had reached out to Northside Entertainment. Our client promptly informed her that Northside is not the proper channel and it would be best to have her team reach out to his management, who would put her in touch with the current administrators of P-Square's catalogue and ensure that all stakeholders are aware of this development."

The letter stated that the first 50% (income from the song) split was sought by the individual Darkoo initially approached, not by Mr P and that her (Darkoo's) outburst was malicious and a purposeful attempt to paint him (Mr P) in a negative light.

Peter Okoye reacts to wife's dance video

Legit.ng previously reported that Peter Okoye reacted to a viral video of his wife, Lola Okoye, rocking Terry Apala.

The video showed Lola whining her curvy waist in front of her husband's junior colleague while they were in a club together.

Mr P, seeing the buzz the mother of his kids caused online, addressed the public, stirring massive reactions.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng