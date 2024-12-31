Nigerian veteran musician Mr P has reacted to the trending video of his wife, Lola Okoye, rocking Terry Apala

Legit.ng reported that on December 30, a video went viral showing Lola whining her curvy waist on her husband's junior colleague while they were in a club together

Mr P, seeing the buzz the mother of kids caused online, addressed the public, stirring massive reactions online

Nigerian Afrobeats singer and former member of the PSquare duo Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, has spoken out about his wife Lola Okoye's viral video with junior colleague Terry Apala (born Terry Alexandar Ejeh).

A recent viral video on social media showed Terry Apala dancing behind Mr. P's wife, Lola, as she twerked up a storm for him at the club.

Peter Okoye shared how he felt about wife's viral dance clip with Terry Apala. Credit: @lolaomatayo_okoye. @terryapalaofficial

Source: Instagram

On the scene, Peter Okoye was also observed whispering something into Terry's ear and tapping him.

On social media, the video became viral and elicited conflicting responses.

Mr P, on the other hand, shared the complete clip on social media and praised his wife's dancing skills.

He wrote:

"This is Ditty December and My wife killed it… She drop am as e dey hot! 🥵 🤣😂🙅🏽‍♂️!”

See his post below:

Mr P spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

xrixy_walker:

"Bro consoling himself. Trying to create a different narrative before internet people take over."

franklinemarket:

"Damage control, sorry bro we already know."

i_am_sam_cupido:

But who is the guy 🙄 from the video you can tell she was drunk, but how can a grown-up man be putting his hands in another man wife A** in front of the husband still don’t get it."

chukaodike:

"When you have a lot of ladies supporting you on this disrespectful act on the cs. Then you're cooked bruh! Big time."

blackgirl_lala19:

"That's why I love Peter of Psquare🔥na your wife and we too love her ❤️ amebos go dey alright."

luxmobilemassage_:

If e pain you next time wife go club😂😂 y’all left your wives at home, now you are pained😂

scenty_collection:

"Person where get headache don talk say he no really serious mk Ona throw way that Panadol."

urs_faithfulli:

"I am waiting to hear from those online in-laws that are always bitter so they will query other people’s happiness. 😂 y’all take the floor."

maya.salis:

She even young and flexible pass 20 years old😂🔥🙌❤️👏 age is truely just numbers...omoh she complete

