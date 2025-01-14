Nigerian singer May D opened up about his finances when he was under PSquare’s Square Record label

In a recent interview on the Honest Bunch podcast, May D disclosed that he did not have a bank account

May D’s story of how he eventually managed to buy his first television got several netizens talking

Nigerian singer Akinmayokun Awodumila, aka May D, is in the news after he opened up about his time with R&B duo PSquare’s Square Records label.

The 40-year-old musician was a guest on The Honest Bunch podcast when he disclosed that he did not have a bank account during his time with Square Records.

According to May D, he was with them for four years, and their relationship became rocky after he confided in them about what American singer Akon told him when he was in America.

Nigerians react as May D says he did not have a bank account while with Square Records. Photos: @mrmayd, @judeengees, @thehonestbunchpodcast

May D, however, refused to blame Jude and the PSquare brothers for not having an account because he should have opened one himself. He added that he would have opened one if he had money to put inside.

In the video snippet making the rounds, the Soundtrack crooner said whenever endorsements came in for him, people would have to call Jude Okoye first and he lost all his endorsements.

May D said that when he left Square Records, people started calling him for shows and he was saving all his money while living in his aunty’s house. He went on to recount how he bought his first TV.

According to the Ile Ijo crooner, after Jude Okoye posted online that he was no longer a part of their record label, his phone started to blow up with calls, and people were willing to pay him millions for different shows and at the time he did not even have N5k to his name.

May D said this pushed him to open an account because of all the deals coming in. The music star said after seeing what was in his account, he first went to Shoprite and bought himself a television.

See the full video below:

Reactions as May D speaks about Square Records

May D’s video raised a series of reactions from netizens about the Okoye brothers, Peter, Paul and Jude. Read some of their comments below:

iamkingzluxury:

“Omooooh 🔥🔥🔥👏.”

sdq_official:

“I go dey reason for my room why these artist go release song wey make sense then ghost us for years. Many shi happening behind the curtain.”

phenomenal_chap:

“Thought he said he told Akon he didn’t have a contract and he wasn’t signed which one is now he didn’t have a bank account?”

blaqgreek:

“With your level of exposure who stopped you from getting one.”

Styleme_makeover:

“This p-square elder brother ehnn, negative stories everywhere about him.”

artchild1977:

“Pains behind fames.”

Duchess_pretty:

“Podcast and fairytale 5&6😂.”

realbash01:

“Anyway brothers when they fight for money I’m not surprised…they just destroy the guy and Cynthia Morgan careers.”

african_xyxo_unsigned:

“AKON NOW GAVE YOU SWEET DEAL BUT YOU REJECTED & DECIDED TO STAY BACK IN PSQUARE 1 ROOM 😂 MAYBE U THINK SAY NA DAVIDO MANSION FOR BANANA ISLAND 📌.”

wagonstone_123:

“Na u dey talk about psquare na same u dey defend them...e b like say sense no dey ur head....mugu u just want to do music but u just don't wanna make money.....confuse man.”

Veron_tsar:

“I never see person qey de with psquare them that has good story to tell, all of them has similar things to say. very bad reputation they build.”

gbenro_akins:

“Omo people are going through hell in this entertainment industry.”

Akintokunchristinabella:

“Hmmm this p-square groups or family business get comma.”

Ms___jei:

“Jude again??? Tor! Peter might be on to something.”

prettydavidoflagos:

“Learn from this as an upcoming 😢😢😢.”

eddy.west:

“Watin wan use bank acct do when money nor Dey come.”

Choplife23:

“I will rather kpai with my talent than to be used ✌️.”

Newsblenda.com_:

“U no get sense true true. Jude asked u no to open bank account?”

itzchysom:

“Even a primary school child Dey get bank account.. do they need money to open account?”

militaryfirstson:

“Too much of cho cho cho no good abeg rest … your own pass BLACKFACE 😂.”

Shizzy_peller:

“Bro forget plenty talk. Drop good songs Nigerians dey for you.”

Nigerians taunt May D as his song hits 1K streams

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that May D recently released a new song titled Number 1 (Very Demure), and an X page, identified as @musiqterritory, announced that the song had over one thousand streams after one week.

The tweet caught the attention of X (formerly known as Twitter) users, who began taunting the singer. One said his new feat was not attained organically, while another wondered why content creator Lucky Udu had not posted May D on his page to seek assistance for him.

Reacting to the series of Tweets, Mr May D stated that he misses the time when people would make music for passion. He also threw shades at fans who accused him of 'farming'.

