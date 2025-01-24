Former YBNL signee Asake made it as the only African artist to receive a nomination for the prestigious BRIT Awards this year

The multi-award-winning singer bagged the Best International Act nomination for the event set to be held on March 1

Seeing the lineup of his contenders has left his fans and followers sharing views on the chances of him bringing it back home

Nigerian fast-rising singer Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, has been nominated for the 2025 Brit Awards.

The trailblazer was nominated for Best International Act after having a successful 2024 with the release of his third album, 'Lungu Boy,' which featured guest features from Wizkid, Stormzy, Central Cee, and Ludmila.

Beyoncé, Asake, Taylor Swift nominated in one category for BRIT 2025

Asake is the only Nigerian artist nominated in this year's Brit Awards. This is his second nomination, having received one in 2024.

His rise to this point has been fueled by a series of hit releases and collaborations that have resonated with audiences around the world. With his blend of infectious beats and heartfelt lyrics, Asake has earned both a devoted fanbase and widespread attention.

Asake's nomination marks a significant achievement, not just for him but for the African music scene, which continues to capture global attention and respect.

The serial chart-topper will face stiff competition in the category, including worldwide superstars Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Benson Boone.

Jack Whitehall has been announced as the host of the award ceremony, which will be held on March 1, 2025, at London's historic O2 Arena.

See the post below:

In a previous report, Asake unfollowed his music executive Olamide and others on his Instagram page, surprising fans.

The Grammy-nominated musician made social media headlines after discovering that he had cleared his Instagram page of traces of his YBNL record label.

The Lonely At The Top crooner unfollowed everybody he previously followed, including his record label boss, Olamide. Asake’s Instagram bio also no longer reflected that he was a YBNL artist. Instead, it had the words “creative director” written in its place.

Asake's BRIT's nomination spurs reactions

As excitement builds for the BRIT Awards 2025, fans and music lovers eagerly await if Asake will take home the coveted award.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@BabyGir63873268 said:

"Why your davido nvr get nomination all these while."

@simpulawrence wrote:

"This beyonce she sing or not she go alway dey there."

deluxe_poshempress:

keyu02024 said:

"Bring that award home BBY and make iya ololade proud. "Congrats on this amazing milestone! Wishing you even more success ahead!" Well deserved."

halim_deacon wrote:

"Worldwide🔥🔥🔥🔥 He deserves it and nothing."

blacboi_visuals said:

"Mmmmn this feeling make I no talk."

emmy_para419 wrote:

"Bring it home abeg ❤️"

shiheem_01 reacted:

"My best Album Lungu boy. Make a Noise. For ASAKE!!!!!!!!"

