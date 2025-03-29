Nigerian Afrobeats stars Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido became a topic of discussion online as netizens decided to engage in Elon Musk’s AI Grok

Grok is claimed to be a conversational generative AI chatbot that provides useful and interesting responses

Nigerians on X platform engaged with the AI tool as they asked it various controversial questions about the music industry that has since generated debate online

Nigerian Afrobeats stars Wizkid (born Ayodeji Balogun), Burna Boy (born Damini Ogulu), and Davido (real name: David Adeleke) became the center of a lively online debate after fans interacted with Elon Musk’s generative AI chatbot, Grok.

The debate kicked off when a user on X (formerly known as Twitter) asked Grok who the "GOAT" (Greatest of All Time) in Afrobeats was, requesting a one-word response.

The user simply posted:

“Hey @grok, Who is the GOAT of Afrobeats? Give me a one-word answer.”

Grok responded to the trending post with the name Wizkid.

This prompted another curious user to ask:

“Hey @grok, who thinks they are the GOAT of Afrobeats but isn’t? Give me a one-word answer.”

To the surprise of many, Grok responded with the name Davido, the former DMW record executive.

More questions followed, diving into various aspects of the Nigerian music scene. When asked about the best rapper in the country, Grok named Odumodublvck.

Another user inquired:

“Who has the biggest Afrobeats song? Give me a one-word answer.”

Grok answered Tyla.

When asked, “Who is the most popular Nigerian artiste? Give me a one-word answer,” Grok named Burna Boy.

The conversation sparked further debates among fans, as Grok’s answers seemed to challenge common perceptions of the genre’s key players.

Grok AI, launched in November 3, 2023, is promoted as having a "sense of humour" and has direct access to sister platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

See the tweet below:

Nigerians react to Grok’s answers on Afrobeats

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@EzeaniM1990 sai

Now i don't rate Grok anymore

@PrinceofUAR wrote:

"@grok Did @davido offended you ?"

@thejamesoyeleye said:

😂😂 This thing sweet me die. That talentless mf.

@IledareF wrote:

"Una sabi start trouble sha ."

@AdorableEbony wrote:

"Grok na complete werey."

@Izongdave said:

"@grok baba and oluwa say demnno dey do afrobeat nau, u come give OBO uppercut like this?"

@_iamtolulope said:

"This grok no sabi joor,"

Akon analyses Afrobeats stars

In a previous report on Legit.ng, Senegalese-American music icon Akon (Aliaune Damala Bouga Time Puru Nacka) caught attention in Nigeria with his remarks about the country’s top music stars Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido.

In an interview with ChartsAfrica, Akon shared his admiration for Afrobeats artists, discussing his current favourites in the industry. The Lonely crooner expressed his appreciation for Burna Boy and called him a “beast” on the global music scene. Akon credited Burna Boy for blending Nigerian and Ghanaian sounds in a way that sets him apart.

He claimed that his influence could be seen in Burna Boy’s blueprint and gave credit to the former head of international at Konvict Music for shaping Burna Boy’s career. For Wizkid, Akon said that he was a superstar who releases one song a year that stays relevant throughout. Speaking about Davido, Akon mentioned that he is a hardworking artist. He claimed that the Awuke crooner was an underdog back then who wanted to be like Wizkid when he dominated the airwaves.

