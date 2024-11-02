Nigerian singer Wizkid has reacted online after he topped a music streaming chart on Spotify

Wizkid bagged a total of five spots on the top 10 list, with his industry rival, Davido, being at number 9

Wizkid’s reaction to topping the chart went viral on social media and drew comments from netizens

Singer Ayodeji Balogun Wizkid took to social media to taunt Davido after he topped a Spotify Nigeria music chart.

Just recently, the Grammy-winning musician was listed on the chart for the top 10 biggest first full-day streams on Spotify Nigeria. However, Wizkid wasn’t only listed; he also topped the music chart.

The Star Boy bagged five spots on the top 10 chart, and his industry rival, Davido, had the number nine spot with his newly released song, Awuke, featuring YG Marley.

Fans react as Wizkid brags after topping chart ahead of Davido. Photos: @wizkidayo, @davido

Source: Instagram

Wizkid reacted to the news by reposting the music charts on his official X page. See them below:

However, that was not all. Wizkid also took to his X page to brag about his achievement. The music star called himself the biggest. See the post below:

Wizkid says Buju BNXN is bigger than others

The Spotify Nigeria chart drew the attention of fellow singer Buju BNXN, who reacted to it. The music star said the list should be adjusted. Wizkid agreed with BNXN and added that he was bigger than others.

The Star Boy wrote:

“Abeg adjust o! BNXN big pass dem!”

See his tweet below:

Reactions as Wizkid brags after topping chart

Wizkid’s tweets after he topped the Spotify Nigeria streaming chart ahead of Davido got social media users talking. Read some of their comments below:

Sakpo said there’s evidence of Wizkid’s win:

Dami called Wizkid the biggest in the game:

Kelly slammed Wizkid:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

gwire1:

“Fc gather here knack the like button aggressively 🦅🦅wizkid still the goat 🐐.”

Aifypedro:

“The father that fathered their father 💯.”

its.preshy:

“He is definitely the biggest! Make una go cry😂😂😂.”

yomideee__:

“If he said he’s the biggest no try argue with am.”

joepearl1:

“There’s nothing wrong in appreciating yourself once once…”

K_dammy01:

“My surprise is that wizkid is naturally blessed, not making lots of noise but still making sense. I swear social media no be election hoo. 😂”

Lade__xy:

“I be davido fan but Wizkid too sabi make we no lie 💯I don join fc.”

osascoyoyo:

“Is anyone competing with him?”

stansn0w:

“If I was in his position, I would say more.”

Dammiepearl:

“No be two days ago davido song come out? Piece of my heart has been two weeks now. una no go rest?”

Oreo_elsie:

“Yes , he’s doing great for himself so let him brag.”

only_4shado:

“Y’all woke the beast inside Wizkid up from slumber ahaha … yes he’s the biggest nobody come close.”

Davido receives lion gifts on TikTok

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido's TikTok session with Peller allegedly received over 300 lions as gifts.

Each lion is said to cost about $400 on the TikTok platform.

"Peller don cash out," a netizen said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng