Nigerian singer Wizkid’s allegedly unfiltered photo has surfaced on the internet to the surprise of netizens

The Grammy-winning musician is famed for his youthful looks, and the viral photo raised interesting comments from fans

While some of them praised the singer, others noted that Wizkid is starting to age, going by the appearance of his face

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, is now being trailed by talks of ageing after one of his photos surfaced online.

Just recently, an Instagram page, @blackxcellence posted what they claimed to be an unfiltered photo of the Grammy-winning musician.

The photo showed the 34-year-old singer looking darker than he usually is, with wrinkles all over his face.

Fans react to Wizkid's unfiltered photo showing ageing face. Photos: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The post's caption explained that the photo was a closeup of Wizkid’s face. See the post below:

Nigerians react to Wizkid’s unfiltered photo

The allegedly unfiltered photo of Wizkid quickly drew the attention of netizens who dropped their hot takes about it online. Some of them claimed that the Essence crooner was starting to get old. Read their comments below:

reallife_babyangel:

“Still so sweet 😍😍🔥.”

shizzleblinqs:

“Man dope still 🙌🙌🙌 Fc fi life 34-year-old singer looking darker than he usually is. It also showed wrinkles all over his face.”

Yiosagram:

“Bro looks homeless 😂.”

fayvour_19:

“So na editing wizzy dey use, you for show him height too nah 😂.”

folatush01:

“Forget this picture if u have see wiz before u wll know fresh and young baba look leave this osapolo blog make dem dey hate u can’t use money buy the love FC have for wiz.”

drino5376:

“Dem forget to edit this one ? 😂”

temidayo_30bg:

“I never for once said this man isn’t cute but e don dey old for ff.”

kingzaram1:

“I been think sey na portable.”

Creza85:

“You won shame who God no shame 😂 no go through corners use the right caption.”

Larry_spesh:

“Igbo don finish this wan.”

julian_baller:

“Davido never caught unfresh 😂.”

iyanuoluwabm1:

“This man don dey old ooo make una talk true o.”

Mr.azeezofficial:

“🦎 This guy throwback better pass he recent, NA MAKE UP & EDITING DEY HELP AM NOW. Say no to drugz guys.”

obaxperience1:

“See who him fans dey call davido osakpolor😂😂. Sometimes i dey wonder wetin dey inspire wizkid fans to insult Davido cos wizkid no reach davido in anyway for life.”

Chifinspector:

“See him face like over night palmwine.”

Only1sodiq_:

“Not like frogido wey don bald finish.”

yagi_casted_otf1:

“Them forget to edit am 😂.”

Wizkid & Jada P spotted on romantic date

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer Wizkid and his baby mama, Jada P, made waves online following their recent lovey-dovey moment.

The musician and the mother of his kids, who also doubles as his manager, visited an expensive restaurant recently.

The moment left fans and netizens enthralled over their bond as they dropped interesting reactions online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng