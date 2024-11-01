Cubana Chiepriest has reacted to Davido's newest single, Awuke, which he recently released across major streaming platforms

The celebrity barman who was amazed by Davido's musical prowess couldn't help but ask him questions about the secret behind his success

Cubana Chiefpriest, who also shared the music video, stirred reactions from many including dancer Poco Lee

Nigerian socialite and celebrity bar Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiepriest, has reacted to his best friend and music star David Adeleke Davido's new single, Awuke, which is trending on streaming platforms.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that fans expressed disappointment after Davido moved the time he was scheduled to release the song featuring American star YG Marley.

Following the release of Awuke, the song has been well received by many, including Cubana Cheifpriest, who could not help but question Davido.

Sharing a clip from Awuke's music video, Cubana Chiepriest wrote in his caption,

"davido E Be Like You Dey Use Jazz Do Music. Move Body Like @poco_lee Joor."

Celebs, fans react to Chiefpriest's video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

adam_richie123:

"Davido and singing rubbish na 5&6."

iam_nasty_dmw:

"Davido Always deliver love you bro."

officialriabee

"Nobody does it better than OBO baddest the number one."

joyjoyfc:

"Because of giveaway they no wan tell Aboki truth person wey dey sing rubbish make I see how this song wan take pass big wizzy song."

1travis__wakidi:

"Hit na water wizkid never get one for the past 3 years werey just dey flop anyhow."

ayo_22439:

"Bigwiz go dey one place dey laugh now."

moe_swanky:

"Fear no let una tell am the truth."

iamrizzy02:

"Sorry for the laugh."

raheem_taiwo_:

"One day una go tell obo the truth."

brit_sonic1:

"make Una tell baba the truth abeg."

mrdawg111:

"Omo . This one no go well at all."

Davido reportedly receives lion gifts on TikTok."

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido's TikTok session with Peller allegedly received over 300 lions as gifts.

Each lion is said to cost about $400 on the TikTok platform.

"Peller don cash out," a netizen said.

