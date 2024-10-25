Nigerian international singer Wizkid gave his fans another dragging following his recent stop at Dominican Republic

The Afrobeats sensation is scheduled to headline the World Creole Music Festival happening in the country

Following that videos of how the country’s tourism executives welcomed the superstar went viral on the internet

Wizkid stormed Dominican Republic. Credit: @wizkidayo, @wizkidayomedia

Source: Instagram

Videos of Wizzy’s grand arrival in the country had netizens glued to their phones after seeing the manner in which he was received.

Although this isn’t the first time the singer has visited the country, in 2016, Wizkid and Tinie Tempah were in the Dominican Republic to shoot the music video for their famed collabo “Mamacita”.

Videos from the island country, saw a troupe of their indigenous drummers dressed in cultural costumes to entertain the Made in Lagos hitmaker at the airport.

See the video below:

Wizkid spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

rayking07:

"God will continue to bless BigWiz for always bringing smile on my face."

1x_stay_paid_:

"See Jada papa for there and you think say Wizkid never marry her legally, online in-laws dey wait for invitation."

dflash_dnb:

"Jada's Dad is there❤️ Some foolish people go dey call Jada baby mama, Go and Listen to Sweet One closely you'll understand Big Wiz is married to Jada, Wiz passing massage to you all in that song."

sexymummyboyz:

"Iconic bigwiz 🙌 the confident himself."

temijosh_22:

"Wizzy n burna have something in common ....dem team consist of matured minded people with class ...Big wiz."

Wizkid & Jada P spotted on romantic date

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer Wizkid and his baby mama, Jada P, made waves online following their recent lovey-dovey moment.

The musician and the mother of his kids, who also doubles as his manager, visited an expensive restaurant recently.

The moment left fans and netizens enthralled over their bond as they dropped interesting reactions online.

