Nigerian rapper Darlington Achakpo, also known as Speed Darlington or Akpi, has refused to back down from trolling singer Damini Ogulu, also known as Burna Boy.

Following Akpi’s release from jail after Burna Boy got him arrested, the Igbo rapper seems to have made it his mission to keep taunting the Grammy winner online.

Just recently, the self-styled Scorpion King flew to America, and after landing, he went live on social media to continue slamming Burna Boy.

A snippet from the live video went viral, showing Akpi, as he is fondly called, holding an opened bottle of baby oil and spraying its contents around. The rapper laughed hard as he made some comments.

Speed Darlington also cursed the people who advised him to stop trolling Burna. According to him, they will never make it in life. In his words:

“If you think I should move on, that I should stop, may you not make it in life.”

Fans warn Speed Darlington to stop dragging Burna Boy

Speed Darlington’s incessant dragging of Burna Boy online raised the concerns of some of his fans. Read some of their comments below:

Effedeborah:

“Akpi try calm down for your mama sake nau 😫.”

Ozonnamani:

“Apki is gradually becoming so irritating with this his pointless acts.”

Otisonly:

“Be like say akpi no know say 7 get US branch 😂.”

bllacross_:

“As a grown man, u de make your mama come cry for social media for the world to help her, u already lost man. Burna’s mother is one of the proudest moms on earth….keep doing yourself.”

blessedkizito1:

“And it’s funny to some of you guys, until hand go touch him again.”

Stil_ez:

“E go funny till this guy see wetting him Dey find 🤦🏻‍♂️.”

bosinijnr:

“A lot of people laughing and catching cruise when someone is clearly tarnishing another man's image just for clout any clicks.”

unclejoel_:

“Shebi if them arrest am now una go say na oppression.”

officialbobbyfredrick__:

“See how amused we are when someone is tarnishing someone's image it's very entertaining to many of us 😩.”

otorroseline:

“You never learn ….after now you go dey disturbbbb your calm mother.”

peeay_acho:

“If this guy dies now, most people here will not attend his burial. You are tarnishing another man’s image as it pleases you, your mother will not caution you ,VDM will not caution you, Deji will not causation you because he needs national relevance at whose image being damaged. This is the reason most people take laws into their hands.”

New way Burna Boy deals with enemies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Burna Boy drew people’s attention with a post on how to handle one’s enemies.

Weeks after Akpi regained his freedom, the Grammy-winning musician posted on Instagram about how the streets were no longer the same.

