Talented gospel star Tope Alabi shared her experience of performing in churches without stating her fee

This came days after Pastor Femi Lazus criticised gospel musicians who demand payment to perform at Christian gatherings

Mrs Alabi, in a recent online interview, narrated how not demanding payment belittled her talent and affected her band group

Ace Nigerian gospel singer Tope Alabi has joined the conversation around her colleagues charging churches for performances.

The indigenous artist, during an online interview, revealed that she didn't use to demand payment during her early years until she noticed how it affected her music group.

The Yes and Amen crooner revealed that most of her band members left her after they stopped getting incentives after each show.

She went on to narrate how she was once paid N20k for her and her 11 backup crew.

Tope noted that most organisations do not know how to appreciate a celebrated gospel singers and was best to inform them before making an appearance.

Tope’s remarks came days after Timi Dakolo and Apostle Femi Lazarus trended online for differing opinions on gospel singers charging for their ministrations.

Femi Lazarus earlier berated gospel singers for charging fees to perform at church events. In a viral video, Lazarus, the lead pastor of Light Nation Church, spoke against gospel singers who are focused on making money with their talent.

According to the clergyman, gospel artistes have forgotten they are also ministers and need to turn to God to meet their needs.

In a reaction, Timi Dakolo knocked clerics and accused them of gaslighting gospel singers.

According to Dakolo, gospel singers also deserved to live a good life as he listed some of the things they achieved with the money they charged.

Dakolo advised Lazarus to focus on building his church choir and using them for events if he knew he couldn't afford to pay popular gospel singers.

Netizens react to Tope Alabi’s take on gospel singers’ fee

basilc_c wrote:

"Its ok to inform a church to take care of your logistics, but charging for profit is like a pastor charging to minister. God has a way of providing for his own."

espiritu_hombre said:

"I think there should be balance in this very topic, the music ministry is a very heavy part of the church,reason why most church will invest heavily on that department, the same logic that stands for selling the bible or any spiritual books and materials is the same logic that stands for paying musicians, I just think we have not seprated the offices ,we should call them christian entertainers rather than worshipers . A worshipper that chooses music as a means of livelihood should carve out a business out of their craft rather than charge churches, e.g musical instruments and gadgets for rentals and studios for making music. So we are clear what this person does rather than lean on their gifts for profit."

basilc_c wrote:

honeyk7777 said:

"That is is. God bless u ma. Churches always take advantage of the artists."

laytosh:

"No need to invite anyone let use our choirs,the 5m they will oay for 10mins can sponsor 30 children to school in the church for a term."

Pastor Chris reacts to gospel singers' saga

Legit.ng previously reported that popular Nigerian Pastor Chris Oyakhilome lashed out at the viral controversy brewing in the Christian music sector.

The renowned televangelist criticised the character traits of gospel musicians and how they affect the church.

According to him, Satan enters into their minds to give them ideas on how to leverage the opportunities given to them in the church for financial reasons.

