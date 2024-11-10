25 songs about working hard to motivate you on a long work day

Music is a universal language that has long been used to express emotions and experiences. While artists choose different topics to sing about, some have focused on songs about working hard. These tunes narrate the toil, triumphs, and tribulations of work while emphasising the need to celebrate achievements.

If you have ever lacked the motivation and energy to do your work, listening to some songs about working hard may help. These hits are from different genres, including hip-hop, country, rock, and EDM; regardless of your music taste, you can find one from your preferred genre. They contain timeless motivational messages and success stories of hard work to keep you going.

Best songs about working hard

The lack of motivation can derail your work progress, but listening to songs about hard work improves your mood and inspires you. Here is a compilation of hits worth adding to your playlist.

1. Work From Home by Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign

Artist : Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign

: Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign Release date : 26 February 2016

: 26 February 2016 Album : 7/27

: Genre: Pop/R&B

With many people working remotely, this song has become an anthem for the digital workforce. Its message resonates with work-from-home conditions, expressing the need for favourable work arrangements.

2. Time After Time by Cyndi Lauper

Artist : Cyndi Lauper

: Cyndi Lauper Release date : 12 March 1984

: 12 March 1984 Album : She's So Unusual

: Genre: Soft rock

Cyndi Lauper's song, Time After Time, narrates the challenges of balancing different aspects of life, especially work and relationships. Most people find time insufficient and move so fast that it is usually impossible to dedicate enough time to their personal lives and careers. In most cases, more time is dedicated to career development than to relationships.

3. Coal Miner's Daughter by Loretta Lynn

Artist : Loretta Lynn

: Loretta Lynn Release date : 5 October 1970

: 5 October 1970 Album : Coal Miner's Daughter

: Genre: Country

This country song by country music superstar Loretta Lynn describes the struggles and challenges of working-class society. It contains a powerful message of hard work and resilience through tough times. The song is a tribute to her hard-working father, a coal miner in Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, United States.

4. Billionaire by Travie McCoy ft. Bruno Mars

Artist : Travie McCoy ft. Bruno Mars

: Travie McCoy ft. Bruno Mars Release date : 9 March 2010

: 9 March 2010 Album : Lazarus

: Genre: Pop rap

Billionaire, by Travie McCoy, was released in March 2010 from the album Lazarus. The song talks about what every worker desires: financial breakthrough. The lyrics remind you that you can achieve your goals by working hard and staying ambitious.

5. Hustlin' by Rick Ross

Artist : Rick Ross

: Rick Ross Release date : 11 March 2006

: 11 March 2006 Album : Port of Miami

: Genre: Southern hip hop

This is one of the most inspirational rap songs, celebrating hustle and determination to succeed. From the Port of Miami album, Hustlin' emphasises the essence of hard work and relentlessly pursuing your dreams. It is one of the best songs for people yearning to achieve great heights through hard work.

6. One Piece at a Time by Johnny Cash

Artist : Johnny Cash

: Johnny Cash Release date : March 1976

: March 1976 Album : One Piece at a Time

: Genre: Country

This March 1976 release by Johnny Cash hilariously talks about the working-class' dream of buying a Cadillac. It narrates workers' imaginations of having a better life through working hard. The song describes the mismatch between the little pay and big dreams workers have.

7. Work Work by Britney Spears

Artist : Britney Spears

: Britney Spears Release date : 15 September 2013

: 15 September 2013 Album : Britney Jean

: Genre: EDM

Work Work by Britney Spears describes the link between hard work and rewards. The song's primary message is that if you desire nice things, you must be ready to work hard to get them. Nothing good comes easy.

8. Keep Your Head Up by Andy Grammer

Artist : Andy Grammer

: Andy Grammer Release date : 10 November 2010

: 10 November 2010 Album : Andy Grammer

: Genre: Pop rock

Keep Your Head Up is among the best rock songs about working hard. This happy tune is about hard work and resilience amid challenges. It reminds us that no hurdle is unsurmountable, and with a positive attitude, faith, determination, and grit, one can achieve anything one desires.

9. So Ambitious by Jay Z ft. Pharrell

Artist : Jay Z ft. Pharrell

: Jay Z ft. Pharrell Release date : 8 September 2009

: 8 September 2009 Album : The Blueprint 3

: Genre: Hip hop

This song narrates Jay-Z's struggles and challenges through his musical journey to becoming one of the best modern hip-hop artists. He shunned naysayers while focusing on his dedication to music. The song urges people to be true to themselves when others doubt their efforts and use negative criticism as motivation.

10. 9 to 5 by Dolly Parton

Artist : Dolly Parton

: Dolly Parton Release date : 3 November 1980

: 3 November 1980 Album : 9 to 5 and Odd Jobs

: Genre: Country pop

This song urges people to prioritise their ambitions and work hard to achieve them. You only have to pay your bills and use your time until you can take control of your career. Do not be discouraged by the occasional work annoyances, as everything will pay off someday.

11. Started at the Bottom by Drake

Artist : Drake

: Drake Release date : 1 February 2013

: 1 February 2013 Album : Nothing Was the Same

: Genre: Hip hop

This track by Drake is one of the best motivational songs about working hard for a goal. The tune's message is that it does not matter how small you begin; if you commit yourself to the course, you will ultimately be proud of your achievements. This song helps you assess your progress and celebrate your small wins.

12. God Bless Saturday by Kid Rock

Artist : Kid Rock

: Kid Rock Release date : 2010

: 2010 Album : Born Free

: Genre: Rock

After working the entire week, the weekend presents the best time to unwind. The 2010 rock song by Kid Rock celebrates the freedom that comes with the weekend after work. It describes the joy and relaxation during the weekend. It is a perfect song for anyone wanting to let loose after a long, tiring week.

13. Working Class Hero by John Lennon

Artist : John Lennon

: John Lennon Release date : 24 October 1975

: 24 October 1975 Album : John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band

: Genre: Folk

This hit by John Lennon highlights the inequalities and challenges of the working class. The song reveals the pressures and challenges the working class undergoes to conform. It also describes how the class is oppressed and exploited.

14. Working Girl by Cher

Artist : Cher

: Cher Release date : 1987

: 1987 Album : Cher

: Genre: Pop

Women's contribution to the workforce cannot be underestimated, and this 1987 hit by Cher appreciates their effort. The song acknowledges women's numerous challenges to balance the demands of their careers and personal lives.

15. Bread and Butter by The Newbeats

Artist : The Newbeats

: The Newbeats Release date : July 1964

: July 1964 Album : Bread & Butter

: Genre: Pop

Bread and Butter by The Newbeats reflects the essential aspects of work and sustenance. The song's catchy lyrics remind you to celebrate the small wins of life and the need to work for a living.

16. Life is a Highway by Tom Cochrane

Artist : Tom Cochrane

: Tom Cochrane Release date : 20 September 1991

: 20 September 1991 Album : Mad Mad World

: Genre: Country rock

This country song is a metaphorical journey that reflects the ebbs and flows of life, including the balancing act of work and personal aspirations. The song's spirited tempo and lyrics remind us to find harmony amidst the bustling roads of our lives.

17. Till I Collapse by Eminem

Artist : Eminem

: Eminem Release date : 26 May 2002

: 26 May 2002 Album : The Eminem Show

: Genre: Rap rock

This great hit by rapper Eminem is a motivational track about resilience and the determination to push forward amid challenges. The rapper emphasises the need to persevere and build inner strength when pursuing goals and having a winning mentality.

18. Workin' Man Blues by Merle Haggard and The Strangers

Artist : Merle Haggard and The Strangers

: Merle Haggard and The Strangers Release date : 30 June 1969

: 30 June 1969 Album : A Portrait of Merle Haggard

: Genre: Country

Workin' Man Blues is dedicated to everyone working daily to provide for their families' needs. It is an anthem that celebrates the pride and resilience of the working class. This track also emphasises the importance of honesty, satisfaction, and hard work.

19. Work Hard, Play Hard by Wiz Khalifa

Artist : Wiz Khalifa

: Wiz Khalifa Release date : 23 April 2012

: 23 April 2012 Album : O.N.I.F.C.

: Genre: Hip hop

Work Hard, Play Hard by rapper Wiz Khalifa emphasises the need to celebrate your achievements after toiling for a long time. The 2012 hip-hop track resonates as a modern, powerful mantra for staying focused on goals and celebrating victories.

20. Work by Iggy Azalea

Artist : Iggy Azalea

: Iggy Azalea Release date : 17 March 2013

: 17 March 2013 Album : The New Classic

: Genre: Hip hop

In this 2013 song by Iggy Azalea, the artist narrates the plight of those forced to join the workforce at a tender age. She tells her story of how she began working at 16 as a maid and has gone through many challenges to succeed. The song has a powerful message of not giving up when life presents challenges.

21. Working Day and Night by Michael Jackson

Artist : Michael Jackson

: Michael Jackson Release date : 10 August 1979

: 10 August 1979 Album : Off the Wall

: Genre: Disco

This hit by The King of Pop is a love song related to hard work. The singer explores how difficult it is to win one's heart. It takes passion and dedication to achieve anything you want, including love.

22. Watch Me Work by Tinashe

Artist : Tinashe

: Tinashe Release date : 7 October 2014

: 7 October 2014 Album : Aquarius

: Genre: R&B

Watch Me Work is among R&B songs about working hard that celebrate self-confidence and determination. Tinashe attributes her success to hard work, motivating listeners to strive to achieve their desired goals without relenting. Its primary message encourages people to dedicate themselves to their goals, and their hard work will bear fruits.

23. Try Everything by Shakira

Artist : Shakira

: Shakira Release date : 26 January 2016

: 26 January 2016 Album : Zootopia

: Genre: Children’s music

Due to its animated music video, this song by Shakira is among the best songs about working hard for kids. The song's lyrics are a timeless message about resilience and perseverance through challenges. It encourages people to carry on regardless of the hurdles in their journey to achieve their goals.

24. Working for It by ZHU

Artist : ZHU

: ZHU Release date : 2014

: 2014 Album : Generationwhy

: Genre: Electronic dance

Working for It by ZHU explores themes of desire and ambition. This 2014 hit encourages people to pursue their passions and interests bravely. It is one of the best songs that resonates with people chasing their dreams while struggling to manoeuvre various challenges.

25. Work by Lil Jon

Artist : Lil Jon

: Lil Jon Release date : 1 March 2013

: 1 March 2013 Album : Work

: Genre: Electronic dance

Rapper Lil Jon emphasises the need for hard work and celebrating life. It captures the essence of enjoying moments, especially after a win, small or big, that came through struggles. The singer also encourages people to let loose and have a good time to unwind from work stress.

How does music affect your brain and body?

Music can influence different emotions in your body, such as happiness or sadness. In a YouTube video by Andrew Huberman, a professor of neurobiology and ophthalmology, he explains how the brain and body are affected by music.

Music is a neurological phenomenon. Most of us think of music as something that happens outside of us; the sounds we hear, the lyrics we hear, their meaning, how they anchor us to pieces of our history, both emotional and social. It turns out that when we listen to music, it activates every piece of our brain.

He added:

Moreover, when we listen to music it activates our brain in ways that our brain itself and indeed our body as well helped to create that music at the level so-called neural ensembles, that is the firing of neurons. In other words, when we listen to music, our brain and body become part of the instrument that contributes to our perception of that music.

Songs about working hard are powerful anthems that depict the struggles of most people, especially the working class. They stress the importance of hard work and emphasise commitment to a course.

