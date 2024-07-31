10 prayers for someone who helped you financially so their cup never runs dry

There is no better way to appreciate someone who helped you with finances than praying for them. It is a Godly way of doing it, positively impacting the person who assisted you. Thank God for letting them be part of your life. Below are prayers for someone who helped you spiritually.

Prayer does wonders, and every prayer counts and no one should judge another for having either a short or long prayer. As a Christian, remember to offer prayer messages for your helper. God loves a grateful Christian, and you are encouraged to always pray for those who have offered you financial assistance.

Prayers for someone who helped you financially

What is the special prayer for givers? Some close friends, family members or even strangers may go above and beyond to help you financially because you have hit rock bottom. Here are prayers to show gratitude for someone who came to your aid when you were at your lowest

Good Lord, I come before you today, happy for how far you have brought me. I consider myself one of your favourite children because I have seen how mighty your hand is. Dear Lord, as I kneel here and give my praise, I thank you for my friend who came through for me during my financial obstacles. I pray my friend is well and that you may fill their come. Amen.

What could I have done without you, dear God? You have held my hand and made me reach the levels I have. You have opened doors for me and sent me friends who have helped me get better financially. I worship you, dear Lord, for every decision you have made has been to better my life. Thank you to my friends, and I pray they keep doing the good work, not just for me but for other people in their lives, too. Amen.

I praise you and lift your name high, Jehovah Lord. You have been good to my friends and me; we are grateful. This month, I dedicate all my prayers to my friends who helped me when I needed financial aid. I thank you for the friends who helped me with funds, those who bought me basic necessities and those who came to be with me when I had no penny; bless them, Lord and make them keep the same spirit. Amen.

Heavenly Father, I am on my knees to acknowledge the financial help you sent me and my family. We are very grateful to you. I pray that this helper remains faithful to you and humble when your name is mentioned. Amen.

I feel blessed to be who I am every day I wake up. God, you have been grateful to me and given me a tight-knit friendship circle that always has my back. As I pray, I am humbled that you sent a financial adviser who came my way as a friend. Jehovah God, I will forever lift your name high because, through my friend, I could plan my finances and invest. Thank you for always sending the right people to my corner, for without them and your guidance, I would have lost direction. Amen.

Receive my most profound gratitude, oh Lord. You are my father, and you see me through all my struggles. Oh God. I'm praying for my friend, who has been nothing but good to me. He has shown me the true meaning of friendship and even made me know you more. I thank you for my friend who helped me when I had nothing to feed. I pray that he may never lack, oh God. Thank you for the people you brought to my life. Amen.

This prayer is for my friend in dire need of help. She was there with me through thick and thin, and now she is in trouble. Good Lord, I pray that you help her navigate the situation she is in right now. She helped me regain my financial muscle, and I am intentional about doing the same. Sweet Jesus, please give me the energy and resources to help my friend; she is the only true friend who helped me financially. Amen.

I come before your altar as your child. You have never forsaken me, my father, and for that, I am thankful. The Bible says that two people are better than one, for they can help each other better, and I can attest that having someone to help you is a blessing. Thank you, God, for bringing people into my life. People that not only celebrate with me but also stand with me during my lowest moments. Amen.

My Jesus, my Lord, I come to you this morning as your humble servant. I am praising and asking you to bless this person who helped me financially because, without them, I would not be stabbed right now. Thank you to my friends who helped me rebuild my business and regain my house. I am forever grateful, and I pray that you keep blessing them.

Dear God, I am here to express my heartfelt gratitude to the person you sent to help me with the money. He is a blessing to me as I've been in need. Your word in Luke 6:38 says, "Give, and it will be given to you. A good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over, will be poured into your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measured to you."

How do you pray for someone who gave you money?

You can say several prayers to someone who helped you financially. For instance:

Dear Heavenly Father, I come before you in the name of Jesus, giving thanks for the money you have blessed my friend with. I acknowledge that every perfect gift comes from you, and I am grateful for your faithfulness in meeting our needs.

How do you appreciate someone through prayer?

There are many ways of appreciating someone through prayers. You can say this type of prayer:

May the Lord bless my friend richly in all things. May God come through for my friend the way he always shows up for me. May God Jesus Christ show his overflowing love to my friend because he needs all that and more. I am forever grateful for having my friend, and I pray for his success and prosperity.

What is the prayer message for my helper?

There is no formula in prayer as you kneel and start talking to God. Mention the good things about your helper and thank God for letting them be a part of your life and allowing Him to use them for your sake.

How do you pray for someone who helps you?

When praying for someone who helped you financially, ask God to make their service fruitful and impactful. Pray that their generosity would reflect God's love, grace, and compassion and that their deeds would bring glory to His name. Ask God to continue using them as a blessing to others in need.

Praying for someone who helped you financially is the best way to demonstrate gratitude. Sometimes, the person may not know you are praying for them. However, through prayers, God will manifest Himself in their lives to their favour.

