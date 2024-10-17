Nigerian singer Essence has shared the soundtrack of the popular television series, Super Story with her fans

In a post on social media, she noted that it has been 27 years since she sang the song and many were still interested in knowing the lyrics

After teasing them with the words of the song, fans reacted in the comment section as many were wowed by her voice

Gospel singer, Okoro Uwale, better known as Essence, has wormed her way into the hearts of fans after sharing a soundtrack of popular Nigerian Television series, Super Story.

In the video, she stated that many people have been yarning to hear the lyrics of the song which was used as soundtrack 27 years ago in the TV series.

She noted that a lot of people had tagged her to videos of people singing the lyrics, and they have been encouraging her to teach those who does not know it since she was the one who sang it.

Essence shares lyrics

In the recording, the music star noted that the producer, who believed so much in quality movies and series, had done a good work by sustaining the series for a very long time.

She shared the lyrics and encouraged her fans to also sing along so that thy can learn the words used in the song.

Recall that some other gospel singers have recorded lyrics for movies and TV series before. Tope Alabi, the music star, who had a rift with her colleague, has recorded several soundtracks for some Yoruba movies and TV series.

See the video here:

What fans said about Essence's video

Reactions have trailed the post shared by Essence. Here are some of the comments below:

@ijeomaagunwah:

"Here are your flowers ma’am. This brings back so many beautiful memories of simpler, happier times."

@lepaciousbose:

"Haaaa!!! Na when the fish pie I yey sing all these years oooo, na rubblish i dey sing."

@therealeleemon:

"I remember an old high school class mate will sing, this is super story, A yamayama sorrow and even though I didn't know the right word, I knew it couldn't be that."

@oriflameuyoakwaibom:

"The verse I have been singing all this, na wa o . "This is super story, a life of thrive and sorrow, super stoorry for good food and housing where the fish run and good things it's a super story. This is super story. Nice to learn the correct verse today."

@andree_ah:

"Voice is still golden."

@ez__ezekiel:

"If u type what I've been singing ehn... You'll sue me for defamation."

@callmebukss:

"A living legend! You did that!."

@david.kelechi.5811:

"Chaii. Nostalgia indeed. So you sang this beautiful one. Thank you legendary. Just took me back family gathering together to watch oh mother oh father. Chaii. Japa has separated the while family today."

@demolaviolinist:

"You be OG. The voice still dey! Respect."

Tope Alabi shades colleagues

Legit.ng had reported that the popular Nigerian gospel singer had cemented her place in the industry, and a video of her talking about it had stirred reactions.

At a gospel event, the Logan Ti Ode crooner paid homage to a revered senior colleague, Bola Are, and noted that she is a godmother to her.

Tope Alabi then shaded her colleagues who do not regard her as a godmother, questioning what they have achieved in their careers.

