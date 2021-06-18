Tope Alabi has finally broken her silence after the criticism that got her a lot of backlash from Nigerians

The singer denied being jealous of her younger colleague, stating that God gave everyone different grace

The musician then appreciated all those who called and prayed for her when the matter happened

Days after criticising Adeyinka Alaseyori's Oniduro Mi song at a public concert, gospel singer Tope Alabi has now reacted to the controversies that followed.

A Facebook blog called Church Gist recently published Tope's apology online.

Tope Alabi finally apologises to Oniduro Mi singer. Photos: @tope_alabi, @adeyinkaalaseyori

Tope Alabi apologises to Alaseyori and Nigerians

The singer revealed that a lot of people have been calling her over the issue, noting that she hardly sleeps.

Stating that Alaseyori is her daughter in ministry, Tope said she truly loves the Oniduro Mi singer. The Logan Ti O De crooner also said she relates well with her younger colleague.

Tope denied being envious of Alaseyori, adding that the sky is wide enough for everyone to fly.

Read an excerpt of the post below:

".....I’m not a perfect person yet, I’m still a work in progress in the hands of God. I want people to see me as a mere mortal with my own weaknesses, human frailties and as a learner in the limitless knowledge of God.

"I see the depth of anger as the measure of their love, admiration, and solid support for me and for all of us in the singing ministry. Let me acknowledge that my mistake was that I externalised a personal message in public, and I’m awfully sorry for doing that."

Read the full post below:

As expected, Nigerians had something to say about Tope's apology to Alaseyori.

Oluyemi Gideon:

"May God bless you richly sister Tope. I have been looking forward to seeing this. You can take it further by having Alaseyori singing together with you on a platform to seal the mouth of Satan perpetually sister."

Ewenla Sunday:

"The gate of hell shall not prevail in the gospel music ministry. Thank you for being an Instrument for peace, ma."

Oghenegoma Favour:

"This is what the bible calls humility, we are all humans and prone to mistakes. I salute courage to apologize. I am learning too."

Olorunfemi Olusola Raphael:

"I would have loved the message if she says or agrees that God is her "oniduro". I pray that God will be her "oniduro" in Jesus name."

Makinde Abayomi:

"Apology accepted, after all, to err is human. You have done the needful Madam Topeee, for me you are forgiven in Jesus name."

Actor Seun Jimoh speaks on the Tope Alabi and Alaseyori issue

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jimoh berated Yoruba celebrities joining others to drag Tope Alabi. According to him, a number of them appeared to have a cool relationship with the singer before now.

Jimoh stated that even though he did not agree with Alabi’s actions, he also did not support other Yoruba celebs joining the debate and throwing shade the singer’s way.

He added that Yoruba stars did not have to comment on the issue because the gospel singer had been a friend of the industry for years.

