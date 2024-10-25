Disc jockey Cuppy has shared a piece of good news about her career which became a topic of discussion among her fans

She shared the number of times she has performed at functions hosted by the United Nations (UN) and she opened up about how it made her feel

According to the billionaire heiress, it was safe to say that she has become the official go-to disc jockey of the United Nations

Disc jockey Florence Otedola, aka Cuppy, has revealed how she felt performing for the United Nations (UN).

She stated that she has turned up for the organisation's events four times and it was safe to say that she was their official go-to DJ.

According to the 31-year-old, it was an honour for her and each experience has been extraordinary. Her fans shared how proud they were of her and they requested that she uses her position to talk about issues affecting Nigeria.

Recall that the disc jockey, who is the daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, earlier dedicated her life to Jesus Christ. She said her life is on a new level and has become busy on purpose.

See Cuppy's post below:

Reactions to Cuppy's United Nations DJ role

Check out some of the reactions to DJ Cuppy's jobs with the United Nations below:

@lohfeolivia:

"I think cuppy and her sisters attend criticism handling classes weekly, And it's so working... Because the amount of people blaming them for being privileged no be for here."

@writerperexcellence:

"Madam, while you are at it, can you use your good offices to raise done awareness on the many problems in Nigeria? Don't get caught up in your own bubble now. 90% of the country is hungry."

@voicedbyetta:

"Ever simple and beautiful lady!"

@temi_mak_job:

"Your resilience and self esteem needs to be a case study. You are simply unstoppable."

@fitfullly:

"Ambassador of beauty."

Cuppy shares how busy life has become

Earlier, DJ Cuppy had opened up on how busy her life has become and how it is on another level compared to what she experienced in the past.

According to the billionaire's daughter, her desire to stay busy is influenced by purpose, and she is focused on God's plan for her life.

Since the daughter of Femi Otedola became baptized, her posts have been centred majorly on her relationship with God.

